Monday's news in 5 minutes.

Police are seeking a man they believe is responsible for sexual assaults on at least 27 women since 1985.

The man sexually assaulted women in Sydney’s East between 1985 and 2001. The women were aged between 14 and 55.

He attacked women inside their homes, climbing on to balconies to sneak inside.

The attacks stopped abruptly in 2001 after an attack at Waverly Cemetery on October 30 2001.

Sex Crimes Squad Detective Sergeant Eugene Stek said, “To us these are still open cases which we want to solve.

“We’re asking the public to look at the identikit, the dates of the attacks and perhaps they might be able to remember something which may help identify him.’’

“We believe he is now aged from 45-64 with dark curly or wavy hair, brown eyes and a broad nose,” Sen Cons Cridland said.

“We believe he often used disguises and that he spoke with an Australian accent,’’ Sen Cons Cridland told News Limited “He has been known as the Centennial Park Rapist, the Bondi Rapist and the Tracksuit rapist. He is like a ghost. It’s remarkable he has got away with it.’’

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

2. Aussie athletes robbed in Rio.

Australian athletes were robbed after a fire broke out in the Olympic Village and they were evacuated from their building.

Australian Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Tancred told media computers and shirts were stolen while rooms were vacant.

“We did lose some shirts and a couple of laptops, one on the fifth floor from a cycling official and one in the office downstairs.”

It is believed the fire was caused by a cigarette tossed by a worker into piles of rubbish in the basement.

Shooter Warren Potent told media that he slept through the evacuation after alarms did not go off. Potent says he wasn’t woken by door-knocking or phone calls to evacuate.

“I didn’t know it even happened, to be honest,” Potent told reporters.

“We had our protocol in place but it doesn’t actually work when I’m asleep and the phone is on silent, unfortunately.”

Australian chef de mission Kitty Chiller told reporters that the fire alarms had been deactivated but procedures had been put in place to ensure the safety of the athletes.

3. Court rules father must stop denigrating mother on social media or risk losing daughter.

“The father is restrained from discussing these proceedings on Facebook, Instagram or any other social media forum." Via IStock.

A family court has ruled that a father, who took to Facebook to sledge his former partner, must stop or he may lose access to his child.

The court heard the man has described his ex-partner and her mother as the “two most evil women I’ve ever met” and on men’s rights groups wrote that “the mother needs psychological help”, “daughters need fathers” and that his daughter needed to be “protected from further damage”.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter lived with her mother but spent two nights a fortnight overnight with her father. News Limited reports that the mother applied to suspend the toddler’s overnight visits saying the little girl was clingy, unsettled and anxious after extended stays with her father.

The judge said, “The mother would be anxious letting her precious child go to the care of someone who believes she is evil and destructive,” the ruling says.

“However for the father to posit on Facebook a view that women try to cut fathers out of their daughters’ lives is an incredible position to take in his circumstances. To suggest that this mother in some way has emotionally abused him or is alienating the child is simply fanciful.”

She ruled that the overnight visits would continue but that “the father is restrained from discussing these proceedings on Facebook, Instagram or any other social media forum and is restrained from denigrating the mother, or her family, on such forums”.

“If the father does not change and soften his attitude to the mother and cease the fiction of his being alienated from his daughter and continues to denigrate the mother publicly his relationship and input into his child’s life may be at risk at a final hearing,” the ruling says.

4. Rudd “known bully” who did not deserve top job.

The former former Human Rights Commissioner, now a Liberal MP Tim Wilson has told Sky News that Kevin Rudd is a “known bully” who did not deserve the role of being the United Nations Secretary-General.

“That is what Kevin Rudd is,” he said. “And it’s not based on my judgment, it’s what Julia Gillard has said. Let’s get real. Kevin Rudd was not an acceptable candidate. Kim Beazley was right about this too.”

“I don’t think we should be turning around to the Australian people ... and saying bullying behaviour and bullying conduct and bullying character is something that should be rewarded and put on the international stage to represent us.”

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has accused Malcolm Turnbull of “petty politics” after he refused to endorse Mr Rudd for the UN role.

5. Lost girl tells of “scary” night in bed of leaves and sand.

A lost seven-year-old girl, who spent Saturday night in rugged bushland near Orange, has told of how scared she was.

Marley Aplin and Rihanna Ryan, 7, were winched to safety yesterday after going missing from a campsite.

“We were climbing up the mountain and saw some kangaroos and we ran away from them and got lost,” Marley told News Limited.

“We went up the mountain and fell off ... there was a log there to stop us going in the water.”

She said they slept on sand and leaves and tried to keep warm by putting their socks over their knees and hugging each other. Marley said they tried to get the attention of rescuers and could see the police helicopter.

6. Afghan cleric defends 'marriage' to six-year-old girl.

An Afghan cleric has defended his marriage to a six-year-old girl, saying she was a “religious offering” to him.

Mohammad Karim, in his sixties, was arrested after marrying the girl reports Agence France-Presse.

He is being held by authorities while investigations are underway.

Head of the Women Affairs Department in Ghor, Masoom Anwari, said: “This girl does not speak, but only repeats one thing: ‘I am afraid of this man’.”

7. Donald Trump mocks dead US Muslim soldier's mother.

Donald Trump has been condemned after he mocked a dead US Muslim soldier's mother.

The soldier Humayun, 27, was killed by a car bomb in 2004 while serving in Iraq. His mother Ghazala Khan stood alongside her husband Khizr as he attacked the Republican presidential candidate in a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump, who has proposed a ban on Muslims entering the US, claimed Mrs Khan was not allowed to speak.

"If you look at his wife, she was standing there," he told ABC.

"She had nothing to say - maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me."

Trump's remarks sparked outrage, with many accusing him of attacking a grieving mother

Ghazala Khan said she did not speak because she was still overwhelmed with grief. "When I was standing there, all of America felt my pain, without a single word - I don't know how he missed that," she told ABC.

