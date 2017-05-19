Expert says a 'bogan' baby name could stop you from landing the job you want.

A baby names expert says if you have been given a bogan name, it could ruin your chances of landing the job you want.

Writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson says many employers tell her, off the record, that having a bogan can be a big problem.

“No one will go on record, because it sounds like discrimination, but so many employers have told me [that a bogan could stop an employer hiring], and a CEO of a big company told me, ‘I can not look down on names that are misspelt’,” she told Mamamia.

“Spelling counts.”

The expert says if your name has strange spelling, it could be a bogan name.

If you’re not sure what qualifies as a bogan name, Rogers-Anderson has penned a book of some 200 bogan names to avoid in her book, The Little Book of Bogan Names.

“At first I thought I can’t actually come up with 200 names, but I could write a second book now with all the new names that people have contributed,” she said on an episode of This Glorious Mess.

Bogan names are apparently getting more creative and have moved on from classic “true-blue bogan names” like Sharon and Barry.

NOUN NZ, Australian

derogatory, informal An uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status (source: Oxford Dictionary)

“They’ve evolved so much now,” said the Canadian-born author.

“There’s just completely made-up names up now and people mash names together. They put two names and stick them together to create a new one,” she added.

Like Kendrew – which must come from parents torn between Kenneth and Andrew.

Spare a thought for poor Wyllium and Jakxsen – who have been named and shamed by the expert as bogan names.

“A child having to spell their name every day of their life that’s really crippling. That’s really awful for them,” Rogers-Anderson said.

But why?

Why do parents fall for so-called "bogan names"?

"People are really trying to set their children apart from other kids in an online world where we're trying to brand our kids, because it might be their Facebook page name, or their Twitter handle, or their website name," said the bogan names' author.

"They want to know if it's going to sound good with a .com at the end," she added.

"People really want their child to stand out from the crowd and John and Mary are not good enough anymore.

"I think people have taken it too far, wanting their child to stand out and that's why those misspellings are [happening] - Jackson isn't good enough it's got to be with a kxs - the worst one I've seen is Jakxsen.

"Why do you need to do that? It's not even respecting any rules of the English language at all."

However the most popular names in Australia are shifting towards classic names.

"The majority of people still have some sense," said Rogers-Anderson.

"If you look at the top 10 or 20 most of the names at the top of the list are more traditional. There is a big trend for vintage sounding names," she added.

"Most people still prefer more traditional names. They don't have to be boring. They can be lovely names."

Celebrities often set trends for unique baby names.

