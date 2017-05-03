Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Jamie left a note for her parents that she would be ‘back soon’. Three days later, her body was found.

In the early hours of last Friday morning, 18-year-old Jamie Lee Allison Magras left a note for her parents telling them she’d be back home before 6am.

The South Carolina teenager took a few items of clothing and her driver’s license. When her family noticed she hadn’t taken her medication – which she was taking to prevent seizures – they alerted police, the Rock Hill Herald reports.

Three days after she disappeared, at 10:50am on Monday morning, her body was found in the woods near a creek behind a church.

“It’s not the outcome that anybody wanted from this,” York County Sheriff’s Spokesman Trent Faris told the media.

Jamie was due to graduate from high school in just a few weeks.

Police confirmed that no foul play was suspected in her death, but they have not released any further details about her death.

Her stepfather, Robert Marietta, told police her leaving from her home was “not normal behaviour”. Her family said she had not talked about any problems at home or school.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.

2. One dead, two injured after shooting in Melbourne.

One man is dead and two others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in Melbourne’s southeast, AAP reports.

A number of shots were fired at the Keysborough home on Tuesday night about 9.55pm and the men, all believed to be in their 20s, were injured.

Two men were taken to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries while a man with a chest injury died at the scene.

Neighbours say they were watching TV when they heard four “bang” noises and turned off off the lights and went outside.

“We saw two cars drive off, but we didn’t really think anything of it because usually at night there are cars speeding off,” the woman told the Nine Network.

“We went back in and then literally two minutes later, we heard the sirens and an ambulance and there were people crying and screaming outside.”

It’s believed homicide detectives are still on the scene and the gunman is still on the run.

3. Six in court over topless pictures of Kate Middleton taken four years ago.

Six people are to go on trial over the publication of topless pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge more than four years ago.

France’s Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence were placed under investigation after the images of Kate sunbathing while on a private holiday in Provence with the Duke of Cambridge were printed in September 2012.

The photos prompted a fierce reaction, with a statement issued by St James’s Palace stating they were “reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Laurence Piau, editor of Closer in France, and Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of publishing group Mondadori which produces the magazine, will face trial on Tuesday, AAP reports.

Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides, reported to be agency photographers, will also appear at the court in Nanterre, west Paris.

Valerie Suau, a photographer for La Provence which printed photographs of the Duchess that did not involve nudity, and Marc Auburtin, the paper’s publishing director at the time, will also face charges in court.

The royal couple launched their own legal proceedings after the photos were published in 2012 and a court in Paris banned Closer, which is separate from the UK’s Closer magazine, from printing any further images.

The magazine argued at the time that the photos, taken while the couple holidayed in southern France at a chateau owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, were shot from a public road.

William and Kate are not expected to attend the hearing.

4. A new fight is brewing over Gonski school cash.

The Federal Government was hoping to end the “school funding wars” with a new package and Gonski review but in the process, may have picked a fight with the states and Catholic educators.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham wasted no time hard selling the plan, embarking on a radio and television interview blitz on Tuesday evening.

Mr Turnbull argued the previous Labor government never had the money to fulfil businessman David Gonski’s full vision for education funding.

“It was never funded, it was a mishmash of inconsistent deals,” he told ABC Radio.

“Consistency and equity is the key. This is what we are delivering and we are delivering substantial additional funding.”

Senator Birmingham said 27 funding models deals with different school sectors and states will be replaced with a uniformed needs-based approach.

“Because we are willing to take difficult decisions with this and we are not embedding sweetheart deals we are able to do it at less cost than Labor initially promised and proposed,” he told Network 10.

Under the new plan, to be put to state education ministers on May 18 and premiers next month, federal funding for schools will grow from $17.5 billion in 2017 to $30.6 billion in 2027.

To stop cost shifting, states will need to at least maintain real per student funding levels or receive less Commonwealth funding.

In 10 years, the Federal Government will provide 20 per cent of the minimum Gonski-recommended “school resourcing standard” of government schools, up from 17 per cent, and 80 per cent for non-government schools.

Dr Gonski will report to the government by the end of the year on how to turn the extra money into better student outcomes and a long-term school reform agreement will be negotiated with the states by mid 2018.

While NSW Liberal premier Gladys Berejiklian has welcomed the announcement, her education minister Rob Stokes said it lacked clarity.

NSW will continue to fight for the final two years of Gonksi funding, Mr Stokes said.

“It appears today the Federal Government is moving away from that (Gonski) agreement and that is not acceptable to the NSW Government,” he said.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said the “devil was in the detail”.

He said they would meet their Gonski obligations for 2018, while the Turnbull government had a $630 million hole against the Gonski Agreement.

Association of Heads of Independent Schools of Australia CEO Beth Blackwood said the funding cuts to the 24 non-government schools will mean families will have to make up the shortfall.

“For families with more than one child at a school that will be affected by funding cuts, the impact on the family budget could be significant,” Ms Blackwood said.

The Catholic education sector is angry a majority of its schools are on the hit list for cuts, saying it’s been unfairly singled out.

5. Four-year-old’s quick thinking saves her mum’s life after a quad bike crash.

A four-year-old NSW girl who witnessed her mother roll a quad bike before calling triple-zero will be formally thanked by police on the state’s mid north coast, AAP reports.

The girl saw the accident unfold on a property north of Taree about 1.30pm Tuesday.

Her 35-year-old mother was riding a caged quad bike but lost control and rolled several times down a hill.

By the time the vehicle came to a stop, she was pinned by the leg and suffered a fracture and several serious lacerations.

Police said the young girl then climbed down the embankment and tended to her mother before returning to the home and calling emergency services.

The woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition after spending two hours trapped at the scene.

“The girl is being cared for by relatives while her father returns from interstate,” police said in a statement.

“Officers from Manning Great Lakes Local Area Command will formally acknowledge the child’s quick thinking and life-saving actions.”

Emergency services earlier said the girl had been involved in the accident. However, police later clarified her role as a witness.

6. 33-year-old man charged with raping travelling companion on a Queensland cruise.

A man has faced a Brisbane court after being charged with raping his travelling companion on a P&O Cruise ship off Queensland.

Police say the 33-year-old man and his alleged victim, a woman in her 40s, were known to each other.

According to AAP, the man was arrested on Monday after the Pacific Aria cruise ship docked in Brisbane.

The man appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court briefly on Tuesday where his matter was adjourned and he was ordered to reappear on May 29.

Carnival Australia, P&O Cruises’ parent company, said the company had been assisting police with their investigation after the woman told staff she had been assaulted.

“P&O Cruises asked Queensland Police to investigate an alleged sexual assault on board Pacific Aria,” Carnival Australia said in a statement.

7. The world’s oldest person has died in Indonesia at the age of 146.

An Indonesian man reported to be the world’s oldest person died at the age of 146 this week, family members say.

Sodimejo, who was known locally as Mbah Gotho, was born in December 1870, according to a government-issued ID card that media reports said had been verified by local officials in the Central Java town of Sragen.

Indonesian media reported that Sodimejo was the world’s oldest person, citing his identity papers. Reuters could not independently verify Sodimejo’s age.

Sodimejo’s grandson said he had been taken to hospital last week because of his deteriorating health.

“The problem was he didn’t want to eat or drink,” said grandson Suryanto, who like his grandfather, goes by one name.

He then insisted on being brought home, and died several days later, Suryanto said. Sodimejo was buried on Monday morning in a local cemetery.

According to Guinness World Records, Jeanne Calment, a French woman, had the longest confirmed human lifespan. She died in 1997 at the age of 122.

