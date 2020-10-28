"I saw results after the first use." 6 women trial Nivea's rich moisturising lotion for dry skin.

Finding the right body lotion for your skin can be as hard as finding someone to spend your life with.

You'll kiss a few frogs, encounter a few bad eggs, but once you find that perfect match... it's game on.

If you've got particularly dry and rough skin, finding that perfect body moisturiser can be an especially hard task - which is why we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel members who were looking for such a product to try Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion (RRP $7.99/400 ml).

Here's what the brand says: the Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion is infused with the Nivea Deep Moisture Serum and 2x almond oil, and intensively nourishes the skin for 48 hours to noticeably reduce the roughness of very dry skin after just one application.

Does it deliver on its promise? Here's what six women from our You Beauty Panel have to say:

Name: Bianca

Age: 37

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I have been using this product every morning without fail. I slather it all over my body and after a quick massage, it's fully absorbed and I can get dressed straight away."

Why would you recommend this product?

"I use the product every day consistently and I can honestly say that I saw results after the first use. My skin was hydrated and I looked ten years younger. I love the smell, it's fresh and clean yet it doesn't interfere with my perfume."

Name: Jackie

Age: 26

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I popped it on straight after my shower and also after waxing. It definitely works best after a shower and would be great for anyone with extremely dry body skin."

Why would you recommend this product?

"It has a great scent and glides on very smoothly. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and gets rid of those scaly legs!"

"It would be great for anyone with extremely dry body skin," said Jackie. Image: Supplied.

Name: Clare

Age: 26

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I have been really slack with body moisturising since being in lockdown, so this product was great for getting me back into it. Applying it at night after a shower worked really well for me. I especially liked applying it on my feet and then putting socks on. I woke up with really soft feet."

Why would you recommend this product?

"It felt really nice and rich and smelled nice. It takes a little while to sink into the skin, being so rich, but that wasn't a problem for me as I was just going to bed, anyway. I saw results after just a couple of days, especially on my feet."

Name: Abbey

Age: 36

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I used the Nivea Rich Nourishing Lotion every evening after my shower and in the morning on any bare skin. There is no such thing as winter skin with this lotion."

Why would you recommend this product?

"This lotion is the perfect texture and weight for a body moisturiser. As the name suggests, it’s rich in moisture but without that super thick hard to absorb texture.

"I have extremely dry and sensitive skin, particularly in the winter months. My skin went from dry to smooth immediately after application and my skin retained the moisture of this lotion between applications. I’ll definitely re-purchase this product when it’s empty."

"This lotion is the perfect texture and weight for a body moisturiser," said Abbey. Image: Supplied.

Name: Annie

Age: 35

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I use this body moisturiser every morning in the shower and each evening before bed."

Why would you recommend this product?

"I loved this moisturiser. I have extremely dry, flaky skin and this moisturiser sinks into the skin and then melts seamlessly in. The smell is divine and it's a fantastic post-shower treat.

"The scent was very luxe, and with two young children, these moments of bliss are few and far between for me! The pump in the bottle also makes it easy to use one-handed. The moisture-filled feeling lasted all day."

Name: Cecilia

Age: 30

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I kept the bottle beside my bed and used it just before sleeping and when waking up. It worked well for my extremely dry skin. I’m a chronically dehydrated nurse with hands dry as anything from hand sanitisers. This product genuinely improved the moisture of my skin."

Why would you recommend this product?

"Usually I find moisturisers that are intended for dry skin to be very tacky on application but this was absorbed straight away and I noticed results the next morning. My skin was feeling softer in about five days you could see it appeared more supple."

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion is available in shops now. You may also want to try the new Nivea Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion, which contains natural aloe vera and offers 48-hour deep moisture that soothes your skin.



