F@#K YES! Finally, an awesome Blurred Lines parody.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

A boylesque troupe from the US have created their own gender-swapped version of the Blurred Lines video and IT. IS. FABULOUS.

Watch the Blurred Lines parody below:

Mod Carousel explained:

It’s our opinion that most attempts to show female objectification in the media by swapping the genders serve more to ridicule the male body than to highlight the extent to which women get objectified and does everyone a disservice. We made this video specifically to show a spectrum of sexuality as well as present both women and men in a positive light, one where objectifying men is more than alright and where women can be strong and sexy without negative repercussions.