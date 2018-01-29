News
Blue Ivy shut down her parents Beyonce and Jay Z in the most sassy way possible.

In a ceremony full of significant performances, one thing people couldn’t get enough of at the Grammy Awards was Beyonce and Jay Z.
After sharing a dramatic photoshoot snap the day before, the musically-superior couple one upped themselves with an even better couple photo.

(On a side note – we feel very sorry for whoever had to sit behind that hat!)

The adoration continued inside Madison Square Garden, with the camera regularly panning on the pair throughout the ceremony which they attended with six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

But it’s her who was the real icon.

Proving parents are always uncool even if they are goddamn BEYONCE and JAY Z, footage was captured of Blue Ivy shushing her parents while they were clapping.

Yep, that’s a small child telling two of the most well-known music faces in the world to please chill the hell out.

And they obey.

Clearly she’s a force to be reckoned with.

