BLOG: 13 stylish winter-worthy boots under $90.

By NICKY CHAMP

Are you still getting around in ballet flats or inappropriate shoes this winter?

It’s definitely time to pack away the thongs, retire the open-toed slip-ons and dig out or invest in some new winter boots.

Ankle boots are still the most popular boot style around but really in the wild weather it’s really about keeping your toes cosy and dry rather than making fashion statements with your footwear.

And besides with tall, short, ankle, leather, suede, print and gumboots all being in this season, it’s pretty hard to put a foot wrong this winter (geddit?).

Keep your toes cosy with these 13 stylish winter-worthy boots under $100. Make that 13 pairs and one rather ugly – but comfortable – pair of ugg boots.

Alright, I’m going to admit it, I was actually quite annoyed putting this post together because last weekend I bought a pair of identical boots to the pair above and guess what? They weren’t under $60. They weren’t even under $100. Or $150. Sigh.



1. Spurr Avery ankle zip boots $59.95 BUY NOW.

2. I Love Billy Riptide Blue $79.95 BUY NOW.



3. Therapy Torbay Black $69.95 BUY NOW.

4. Rubi Shoes Selena boot $20 BUY NOW.

5. Verali Gala $79.95 BUY NOW.

6. Therapy Carnaby boot $59.95 BUY NOW.

7. Fiebiger Shoes Borderline $89.95 BUY NOW.

8. Rubi Shoes Miri Boot $49.95 BUY NOW.

9. Billini Harvie $59.95 BUY NOW.

10. Spurr Walker Cut-out Bootie $59.95 BUY NOW.

11. Spurr Cherie Chelsea Boots $49.95 BUY NOW.

12. Mollini short black (also available in red) gumboots BUY HERE.



13. Rubi Shoes Camo ankle boot $39.95 BUY NOW.



So this pair isn’t particularly stylish BUT they are warm: Rubi Shoes jenny homeboot $19.95 BUY NOW.