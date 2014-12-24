Blake Lively goes back to blonde.

Images: Getty

Remember how we reported on Blake Lively’s natural regrowth last month? Well, it seems the mum-to-be has gone back to her (dyed) blonde roots for Christmas.

The former Gossip Girl actress revealed her Christmas plans for a video Canadian fashion and beauty website, The Kit posted on Monday. In it, she appears fresh faced (naturally), with her long blonde hair freshly highlighted along her hairline and part. A far cry from the dark roots she displayed on the red carpet in November (see below).

She spills on how her family – mum, dad, and four older siblings – spend the day in bed together…

“I don’t know how my family tends to…everybody gets in the same bed,’ the 27-year-old said.

“Somehow we just spend seven hours a day all together just chatting and it’s really nice to have that time, because it’s rare that we get together for such a nice chunk of time.”

“We never leave the house. We’re together all day whether we’re making gingerbread houses, or baking cookies, or sitting around and watching movies all piled up.”

No word on whether or not her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is joining in…

Actress and general superhuman Blake Lively has just revealed her natural hair colour and it’s not what you would expect.

Appearing on the red carpet at the L’Oreal Paris’ Ninth Annual Worth for Women event, the 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with equally gorgeous human Ryan Reynolds, has decided not to colour her hair while pregnant.

Sienna Miller has the hair we all want now.

And drumroll please… it’s much darker than we expected.

Her usual long beach blonde hair has been highlighted with caramel and dark brown balayage to help tone down her natural regrowth.

It’s recommended that pregnant women avoid tinting their roots (or using any dye which sits on scalp) while expecting, particularly in the first three months. Since Lively is more than halfway through her pregnancy (she hasn't revealed her due date) it seems she's opting out of touching up her roots altogether.

