This could be Blake Lively's best maternity look yet.

Any pregnant woman will happily tell you that dressing to accommodate a growing belly can be a challenge.

So, imagine how daunting it must be to not only find a pregnancy-friendly outfit, but also wear it in front of the prying eyes of, well, the entire world.

This is precisely what Blake Lively‘s been going through in recent months. The actress’ second pregnancy has coincinded with the press tours for not one, but two of her upcoming films — Woody Allen’s Cafe Society and shark thriller The Shallows.

Rather than spending her days in track pants and hoodies, as she’d probably quite like to, Lively has been striding down red carpets and doing the interview rounds. And her maternity fashion game has been seriously on point.

This morning, the 28-year-old — who has a daughter, James, with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds — shared a photo of herself heading off for a day of press in a coral embroidered dress by designer Jonathan Simkhai.

In the caption, she joked that she was attempting to look “super fly and casual”, taking model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as her inspiration.

But if you ask us, “glorious” would be the more appropriate adjective here. It’s possibly Lively’s best maternity look to date, and that’s saying something.

During both of her pregnancies, the ex-Gossip Girl complemented her growing bump with an array of jaw-droppingly lovely outfits.

Like this vivid blue number she wore on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year:

Oh, and this one.

The moral here? Don’t let anyone deter you from wearing a minidress while pregnant, if you feel good in it. This is a seriously fun outfit.

Oh, and there was the time she channelled our favourite Disney princess, Belle… but gave her a 2016 makeover with a well-placed denim jacket.

It goes without saying that having a team of stylists and access to designer gowns would make pregnancy dressing much easier. It also goes without saying that for most pregnant women, floor-length gowns aren’t exactly the go-to practical maternity look for every day.

However, it’s certainly enjoyable to see how Lively is dressing her pregnant body. Because pregnant bodies are beautiful, and adding a gorgeous designer dress certainly doesn’t hurt.

Have a click through this gallery to check out more of the glorious gowns the expectant mum has been spotted in this year:

Blake Lively's gorgeous pregnancy style.

Featured image: Getty