Frockwatch: Blake Lively is NAILING maternity fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively is NAILING maternity fashion.

The 27-year-old, who is pregnant to equally gorgeous human Ryan Reynolds, appeared on the red carpet in the chicest of chic skin-tight black dresses, in the process she schooled pregnant women everywhere on how to dress a watermelon.

Well, that’s how to dress a watermelon if you have stylists on speed dial, a fat bank account, zero back fat and a perfectly round bump.

Look at her. JUST. LOOK. AT. HER.

As a fellow preggo, who is trying to track down something, ANYTHING, to wear to a family wedding, I half admire her and half feel like this:

Aside from a superhumanly gorgeous Blake Lively, the week in fashion has brought us some real gems. There was Taylor Swift’s escaping cleavage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Posh & Becks at the British Fashion Awards, and Lindsay Lohan wearing only what Lindsay Lohan can wear outside of a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal; a chunky gold sequin and hot pink feathered dress.

Who gets your vote for best dressed this week?

