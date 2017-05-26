Big Brother star Blair McDonough and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

Former Neighbours and Big Brother star Blair McDonough has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The actor announced the news by posting on Instagram alongside wife Kristi and their newborn son.

“Hey World…. meet Van James McDonough,” he wrote on the platform.

Since his time on the reality show – later becoming a soap star – 36-year-old McDonough met and married Kristi Townley.

In September 2014, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Leni, who was born in March, 2015.

