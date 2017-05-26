News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

baby

Big Brother star Blair McDonough and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

Former Neighbours and Big Brother star Blair McDonough has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The actor announced the news by posting on Instagram alongside wife Kristi and their newborn son.

“Hey World…. meet Van James McDonough,” he wrote on the platform.

Since his time on the reality show – later becoming a soap star – 36-year-old McDonough met and married Kristi Townley.

In September 2014, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Leni, who was born in March, 2015.

Listen: What Midwife Cath recommends expectant mums pack in their hospital bag.

Tags: babies , celebrity , entertainment-3 , parenting-2 , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended