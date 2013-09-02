Little less, little more challenge: stop sleeping in and start up yoga.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

We all have an activity in life that we do way, way too much of (e.g. falling down Wikipedia rabbit holes), and something we know we don’t do enough (e.g. switching off the computer and enjoying, you know, sunshine). This is mine.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Blackmores. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

The thing I do way, way too much of: sleeping in.

I work an evening shift here at Mamamia, which should make for some delightful mornings off. It sounds like I should be able to wake up at a time that isn’t an ungodly hour, then make myself a time-intensive breakfast that requires me to slice my own figs and roll my own oats and milk my own cow, before heading out for a coffee with friends, and then finally heading to work.

The reality: I sleep in until the last possible minute. I take my time rolling lethargically out of bed. I potter around the house, wash a few dishes, and then head to work. And each morning as I’m hurriedly packing my leftovers for lunch that day (no fancy time-intensive quinoa salads for me), I end up wailing, “Where did the morning goooooo? Why haven’t I done anything todaaayyy?”

So for the past few weeks, I’ve been trying something a little different to stop sleeping in.

Yoga in the mornings.

Getting started was simple. I bought a $4 yoga mat from the local chemist, downloaded a $2.99 yoga app onto my phone, and have been stretching and sweating and moaning in pain on my bedroom floor, while wearing some old leggings and a ratty t-shirt.

And so far? I feel like it is probably the best $6.99 I have spent in my life.

Don’t get me wrong, I still have to set about seven alarms for myself, and hit snooze approximately a bajillion times (a number that is so large it does not even count as a real numerical value), but I am enjoying how a small change, can make a really big difference.

I sweat during yoga, and afterwards I feel a little fitter. I may fall down embarrassingly when attempting downward dogs, but I know I’m getting a little stronger. I’m shockingly inflexible, but I can feel myself getting slightly bendier.

A month ago, I couldn’t touch my toes. Now I can.

And that doesn’t even cover the emotional and mental benefits of getting up early, and starting yoga. I feel more productive, and I manage to get more done in the hours afterwards. I feel a bit calmer for the rest of the day, because I’ve managed to fit in some ‘me’ time. The bending-and-contorting part of the yoga practice undoubtedly releases endorphins, while the laying-down-and-meditating part of the practice is delightful for obvious reasons. It’s basically a naptime.

I feel so much better – and all because I decided to stop sleeping in, and do something vaguely more active to start off my day.

So, what could you be doing a little less of, and a little more of instead? It could be less of eating lunch at your desk, and more of going for a walk and eating lunch in the park. Or less of driving to the supermarket on the weekends, and more of walking to your local farmer’s markets and getting some vitamin D into you. Or… anything really!

Leave your ‘a little more, a little less’ in the comments below. And if costs less than $6.99, then even better.

Despite our best intentions, particularly in the colder months, staying active and healthy isn’t easy. We aim to give up chocolate, abandon alcohol and promise to visit the gym four times a week, only to fail. A Little Less, A Little More reminding people that making small commitments is a much more achievable and sustainable way of living a balanced lifestyle. What will you do? Make a commitment here, challenge your friends, upload your pics and follow us at #littlelesslittlemore on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

What will your ‘little less, little more’ commitment be this week?