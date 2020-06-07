News
news

"Silence is violence." The powerful images from Saturday's 'Black Lives Matter' protests.

On Saturday, Australians turned out in force to protest against racism and Indigenous deaths in custody.

Black Lives Matter protests were held in every state and territory in solidarity with those in the US, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Watch: Indigenous Lives Matter. Post continues below video.

Sydney had the largest crowd, with 20,000 people marching from Town Hall to Belmore Park after the Court of Appeal declared the protest a legal assembly at the eleventh hour.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide also had large crowds, with protesters wearing face masks, organisers handing out hand sanitiser and efforts made to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 27 powerful photos from the protests around Australia.

If you have the means to do so, you can actively help the Black Lives Matter cause in Australia and the United States by donating to organisations working towards racial justice, such as the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance and the Justice for David Dungay Fund to support the family of David Dungay Junior, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney jail. You can also donate to the Black Lives Matter Global Network here. If you can, consider regularly donating to Indigenous-run organisations and First Nations causes.

Other active ways to help include signing petitions, attending peaceful protests, listening to BIPOC, raising their voices, educating yourself on racism and privilege and ensuring we are all taking part in the conversation to dismantle systemic racism.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.

