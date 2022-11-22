Exactly what to buy now in the Black Friday sales, according to our fashion and lifestyle team.

Prepare your wallets and hold your calls, because the biggest sale of the year is here: Black Friday.

Taking place annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, this year’s Black Friday falls on November 25, and has morphed into a four-day mega sale event that leads into Cyber Monday on November 28.

Every year Black Friday gets bigger, with more and more brands getting involved and going on sale before the official start date.

Yep, most brands have already started slashing prices, as you've probably seen.

With an overwhelming amount of products heavily discounted, Mamamia's lifestyle team have stepped in to help you navigate the sales: we've listed our top shopping picks, as well as all the brands involved across the major categories.

Happy shopping!

Fashion.

Aere Tiered Linen Midi Dress, was $170, now $119.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Perfect for dressing up or down through summer and party season." - Tamara Holland, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Endless Nissi Beach Shirt, was $69.99, now $34.99.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"An oversized holiday shirt you'll wear non stop." - Tamara Holland, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Nike One 7 Inch Bike Shorts, was $50, now $35.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, these are the best bike shorts on the market - not too long, not too short and not restrictive across the tummy area (big tick)." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Here are all the fashion brands and retailers on sale during Black Friday.

The Iconic: 40 per cent off dresses, 30 to 40 per cent off PE Nation and more. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off everything. Sale live now for a limited time only.

Dissh: 20 per cent off. Sale live now until Wednesday, 30 November.

Farfetch: Up to 50 per cent off from the world's greatest selection of designers, boutiques and brands. Sale live now.

Matches Fashion: Up to 50 per cent off. Sale live now.

Net-a-Porter: Up to 50 per cent off. Sale live now.

Myer: 30-40 per cent off women's dresses, tops and pants. Sale live now.

Meshki: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide. Sale live now.

Shieke: 25 per cent off sitewide. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

ASOS: Take an extra 20 per cent off sale pieces with code DEAL20. Sale live now.

STAX: Up to 80 per cent off sitewide. Sale begins Thursday 9am AEDT.

LSKD: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide. Use code FREEJOURNEY at checkout. Sale live now.

Bonds: 40 per cent off sitewide. Sale live from Wednesday, 23 November to Tuesday, 29 November.

Berlei: 40 per cent off sitewide. Sale live from Wednesday, 23 November to Tuesday, 29 November.

Seed Heritage: Take 20 per cent off storewide. Sale live now until Monday 28, November.

David Jones: 50 per cent off selected fashion and shoes. Sale live from Wednesday, 23 November.

Shopbop: 25 per cent off storewide with code HOLIDAY25. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

Papinelle Sleepwear: Save between 30 and 50 per cen. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

Marks & Spencer: 20 per cent off clothing and home. Sale live from Wednesday, 23 November until Sunday, 27 November.

Shoes.

Atmos&Here Idra Leather Slides, was $119.99, now $71.99.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Black sandals are a summer staple, especially chunky ones in 2022. I'm eyeing off these from Atmos&Here." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Aere Block Heel Mules, was $150, now $105.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Colourful mules are an easy way for minimalists to play with a pop of colour - I'll be wearing these with summer dresses now and then blue jeans come Autumn." - Tamara Holland, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Here are all the shoe brands and retailers on sale during Black Friday.

The Iconic: 30-40 per cent off shoes. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

Novo Shoes: 30 per cent off full price items online. Sale live from Wednesday, 23 November until Wednesday, 30 November.

Emu Australia: Up to 50 per cent off select products. Sale live now until Tuesday, 29 November.

David Jones: Save 30 per cent on full-priced women's footwear from Steve Madden, Hush Puppies, Supersoft, Lacoste, Gino Ventori, Superga, Guess and more.

Myer: Up to 70 per cent off. Sale live now.

SOL SANA: Up to 40 per cent off. Sale live now.

Steve Madden: 30 per cent off sitewide with code SMCYBER22. Join for an extra 10 per cent off. Sale live now.

Therapy Shoes: 30 per cent off storewide. Automatic discount applied at checkout. Sale live now.

Jewellery and accessories.

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat RB3548N Sunglasses, was $208, now $145.60.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Grabbing Ray Bans while they're on sale - always a classic." - Tamara Holland, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Luv AJ Cecilia Chain Necklace, was $110, now $66.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Gold necklaces for layering in your necklace stack; the best investment. I wear mine every day and they elevate any look." - Tamara Holland, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Here are all the jewellery and accessory brands and retailers on sale during Black Friday.

The Iconic: 30-50 per cent off accessories and jewellery. Sale live now.

David Jones:

Mejuri: 20 per cent off everything when you spend $150 or more. Sale live now when you sign up for exclusive early access.

Saint Valentine: 30 per cent off sitewide. Automatically applies at checkout, excludes Molly King collection, charms and speciality items. Sale on now.

Stone and Strand: Enjoy 20 per cent off bestsellers, complimentary express shipping and 100-day returns for one week only. Sale live now until Monday, 28 November.

Monica Vinader: 25 per cent off everything sitewide or 30 per cent off when you spend $250 or more. Sale live now.

Sunglass Hut: Up to 50 per cent off. Sale live now.

Quay Australia: Buy one, get one free. Exclusions apply. Sale live now.

Luv Lou: 30 per cent off storewide (excludes collaborations). Sale live from Friday, 25 November to Monday, 28 November

Pared Eyewear: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide. Prices as marked and free exchange. Sale live now.

Beauty, health and wellness.

Mermade Blow Dry Brush, was $109, now $76.30.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

"Have we tried this blow dry brush before? No? Goodness, your poor head is missing out. It's hands down the easiest way to dry and style your hair, for beautiful, big, bouncy curls. The best part? It can be used on *literally* any hair type." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

JSHealth Vitamins Detox + Debloat, was $44.99, now $33.73.

Image: JS Health/Mamamia.

"You've probably seen these on your Instagram feed before, but that's because they're really that good. I love this one and the Hair and Energy vitamins - and since they're on sale, I'll be stocking up on both." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Medik8 Intelligent Retinol 6TR, on sale from Friday.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

"I love everything Medik8 do - but especially this gem. Featuring 0.6 per cent retinol, as well as do-good ingredients like squalane and vitamin E, it works its anti-ageing magic while supporting your skin barrier/making sure your face doesn't freak out. The result? Radiant, even skin." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

Here are all the beauty, health and wellness brands and retailers on sale during Black Friday.

Adore Beauty: Up to 30 per cent off 115+ brands. Sale begins on Friday, 25 November and runs until Monday, 28 November.

Sephora: Up to 20 per cent off. Sale begins online at 10pm on Wednesday, 23 November, in-store Thursday, 24 November.

Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 40 per cent off top beauty kits. Sale live now until Thursday, 24 November.

JSHealth Vitamins: 25 per cent off sitewide. Sale live now.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off beauty, including:

15 per cent off Dyson Supersonic and Corrale (Thursday and Friday only).

20 per cent off MAC.

20 per cent off Clinique.

20 per cent off Estee Lauder.

Keep it Cleaner: Get 60 per cent off your first month when you sign up to KIC on the website using the code BLACKFRIDAY22 between Thursday, 24 November and Monday, 28 November. Available for all new and returning users.

Flowerbed Nails: Buy one Flowerbed Nail Sticker Sheet and get one for a friend. Sale live now.

Skin Proud: 40 per cent off at Priceline in-store and online. Sale live from from Thursday, 24 November to Thursday, 8 December.

Amazon: Sale live now and includes:

Myer: 20 per cent off Dyson hairdryers. Sale live now.

Normal: Get two toys for the price of one. Early access live for subscribers now. Enter your email for access here.

Lovehoney: Up to 60 per cent off sitewide. Sale live now.

Homewares.

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum™, was $999, now $599.

Image: Dyson/Mamamia.

"This is one of the best investments I've made. I use mine every morning - whizzing around the house in minutes. Go on, just bite the bullet." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Adairs Whitehaven Lemongrass Lime & Ginger Candle. was $49.99, now $37.49.

Image: Adairs/Mamamia.

"Candles are expensive; but IMO, a house necessity. Whether it's for yourself or for someone at Christmas, I always recommend grabbing one or two when on sale." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Rubi Glass Carafe Set, was $34.99, now $20.

Image: Cotton On/Mamamia.

"And lastly, my go-to Christmas present. Everyone needs a chic water jug and matching cup but it's not something you'd really buy for yourself. Have a friend who's hard to shop for? Get them one of these." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Here are all the homewares brands and retailers on sale during Black Friday.

The Iconic: 30-40 per cent off Aere Home and more. Sale live now.

David Jones:

Maison de Sabré: Up to 50 per cent off everything - from tech and travel accessories, to their new holiday gift shop, bags, phone cases and more. Sale live now.

Koala: 30 per cent off the entire range along with daily deals, all coming with four-hour delivery in metro areas along with a free 120-night trial. Sale live now until Tuesday, 29 November.

Dyson:

Calming Blankets: 50 per cent off sitewide. Use Code: BLACKFRIDAY. Sale live now.

Freedom: Up to 50 per cent off furniture, curtains, mattresses and more. Sale live now.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Feature image: The Iconic/JS Health.