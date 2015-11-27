Confessions of a Shopaholic was actually a documentary about my life.

Black Friday is the American version of the Boxing Day sales, and guess what? Today’s the big day, and Aussie shoppers can now join in on the fun.

Local and international retailers have finally realised the obvious – that Aussies love shopping – and have sent bargains galore (and international shipping) our way. Check out our list of the best Black Friday online deals, and just a word of warning: your credit card is about to get a big work-out.

Sephora Australia

We got excited when Sephora opened its doors in Australia. We were thrilled when they announced their online store. And today, for Black Friday, Sephora Australia are offering 10 per cent off, storewide, between 12pm today and 12am tomorrow.

Our picks? Well, the groomed brow trend isn't going anywhere, so treat yourself to these goodies by Anastasia Beverley Hills: the Brow Wiz mechanical pencil. $34, as well as the Clear Brow Gel, $36. These products are the best of the best brow products, and worth ever cent.

Snatch up a six-pack of the famous SK-II Facial Treatment Masks, $122. You know, the ones that make your face look all Silence of the Lambs-like? Well, it made my pores disappear, and my skin get bouncier, which is everything that I need now that I'm in my early 30s.

The Sephora Collection Blockbuster Palette, $69, is every beauty nut's dream. 72 eyeshadows! 32 lip glosses! And more. Shove this new release into your cart, and don't look back.

GHD

Whether you want straighter, wavier or just smoother hair, GHD will have the tool for you. For Black Friday and beyond (up to 30 November), GHD are offering $40 off selected electricals. There's straighteners, blow-dryers and curling tools all up for grabs. I've got my eye on the GHD Curve Creative Wand, reduced from $230 to $190.

Watch Brittany work some heat styling magic on her hair. (Post continues after video.)

Myer

Myer is always there for a good sales-day bargain, and they don't disappoint for this Black Friday. You can save 40 per cent or more on too many items to count. For now, I've got my eye on the cherry-red Cuisinart Elite 1.4L Die Cast Blender. I love making smoothies and I'm sure that this baby can blend up a mean green smoothie.

David Jones

Good ol' David Jones have fronted up with some generous Black Friday deals, and everyone should clickety-clack on their beauty goodies.

Check out this super-cute Elizabeth Arden 4 Piece Miniature Gift Set of classic fragrances, reduced from $39 to $31.20. Amongst other beauty bargains, all Napoleon Perdis Christmas Sets are 15 per cent off - we've got our eye on their other goodies too like the Auto Pilot Napoleon Complex Serum (usually $89).

Amazon

Amazon Global are extending the love to Aussie shoppers, providing international shipping on all of their Black Friday offers. There are so many deals, that one is not sure where to look.

But the "Up to 50 per cent off select sports and outdoors" button is looking good. I'm keen on the Gaiam Print Yoga Mats in Purple Camo, reduced from $21.98 to $17.87. There are multiple prints available, too... maybe I could get them all? (Post continues after gallery.)

The most popular fitness trackers

Target

OK, technically, it's not a Black Friday sale at Target, but are you really going to say no to 50 per cent off all L'Oreal products? I didn't think so. Here, see for yourself.

Please don't ask me to pick just one product, because I love them all! Our editor Edwina Carr Barraclough is a fan of Infallible Compact Powder Foundation, reduced from $29.95 to $14.97.

I'm thinking of picking up the Color Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Timeless Beige, reduced from $23.95 to $11.97, as the perfect day-to-night shadow palette.

What are you planning to buy at the Black Friday sales?