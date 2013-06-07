Bitchy Resting Face: A serious problem. With no known cure.

This silent (and cranky-looking) problem affects more people than you could ever know.

That woman who served you your coffee this morning and looked like she wanted to punch your boob? Bitchy Resting Face. The lady on the bus who moves over for you but makes you feel like it was as hard as cutting 0ff a limb? Bitchy Resting Face.

These are the people who feel great but whose faces betray them. If you, or anyone you know, is afflicted with Bitchy Resting Face, you need to watch this public service announcement:

Ribbon coming soon.

Do you suffer from Bitchy Resting Face?