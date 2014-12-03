This is parenting done right. See this mother's amazing reaction to her trans son.

This is Kai Bogert and his parents’ love for him is boundless.

His parents’ support of him is unwavering.

And his parents’ actions are something the world should sit up and take notice of.

Earlier this week Kai told his mum and dad, Yolanda Bogert and Guy Kershaw that he no longer wanted to live as a female.

19-year old Kai from Jimboomba in QLD had been born Elizabeth Anne.

His parents’ reaction could have gone many ways.

What Kai never expected was this overwhelming display of support.

His mum, Yolanda took out a birth announcement “retraction” in The Courier Mail.

Cause back in 1995 she made a mistake. Obviously.

For her it was a no brainer to support her son.

The announcement said:

“In 1995 we announced the arrival of our sprogget Elizabeth Anne as a daughter. Oops our bad. We would like to present our wonderful son – Kai Bogert.”

“Loving you is the easiest thing in the world. Tidy your room.”

Yolanda told that she wanted to support her son.

“I needed to show my son I support him 100 per cent and wanted to let the world know that.”

And the world now does, with the birth retraction going viral on social media and making headlines right around the world.

From Canada, to the UK, the US, Germany and Ireland news web sites and social media have embraced the announcement celebrating it as an example of parenting done right.

One US commentator said “How beautiful is life when handled so simply…reading this helps me to get back some semblance of hope for humanity.”

Another “Have seen it, like, 100 times already today but all of a sudden another look at Kai Bogert’s birth announcement made me burst into tears.”

“How embarrassing to be made public knowledge that your rooms a mess! Well done supporting your son” said another.

For Kai the last few days have given him what he always wanted – freedom.

“I am so happy with what she has done. This last week has changed everything for me,” Kai told The Courier Mail.

He says he has not yet “had any hormones or made any decisions about gender reassignment surgery. “These are early days but so far I have never been happier.”

“I am still me but I am more me than I was a few days ago and feel free.

Amazing, heartwarming, Delightful. Is there a dry eye in the world?