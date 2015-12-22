News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Bindi Irwin sounds exactly like our teenage selves talking about her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember how obsessed you were with your teenage boyfriend?

Yep. Same. Now, how confident would you be about confessing your love to said 17-year-old boyfriend in one of the country’s biggest magazines?

Not very?

Well, Bindi Irwin is warming the cockles of our old, cold hearts as she confesses to the Australian Women’s Weekly that her new BF Chandler Powell is, like, the only guy who “gets her”.

Naw. #younglove

Bindi has spoken in the interview about being in love (!!!) with Chandler, who does, in fairness, sound like a teenage dreamboat. I mean, the dude is a professional wakeboarder. My teenage boyfriend didn’t even wear shoes.

Like Bindi, Chandler spends much of his time travelling the globe for his career, and the two have connected over their shared hectic schedules.  

Bindi, who has been dressed for the shoot as Nicole-Kidman-in-Baz-Luhrmans-Australia, has not a sequin in sight as she poses with her old mate the koala in a variety of lacey frocks. She looks very grown up, and very happy.

Oh, to be 17 and in love.

We just feel sorry for Chandler, who will suffer the wrath of a thousand disgruntled Aussie Mums if he even LOOKS the other direction…

Read the full article in the January 2016 edition of the Australian Women’s Weekly.

Tags: celebrity , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended