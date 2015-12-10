Bindi Irwin opens up about why she doesn't speak to her grandfather.

It’s been a big year for Binid Irwin after winning Dancing with the Stars and all the hearts of people everywhere. But not every aspect of Bindi’s life is at its peak.

Just after the 17-year-old won the American dancing show, her grandfather Bob Irwin spoke to the media about a family rift, that meant he was no longer in contact with his grand kids.

The late Steve Irwin's dad said he was extremely proud of what Bindi had achieved in America this year, but said he hadn't reached out to congratulate her.

“I don’t like to talk about family matters but no we are not in contact,” he told the Herald Sun.

No one is quite sure what the family rift is about, but Bindi Irwin has just broken her silence on the matter while at the 5th annual AACTA Awards on Wednesday evening.

She said that she hadn't been in contact with her grandpa since her dad, Steve, passed away.

"When my dad passed away he chose to distance himself from everything that dad loved the most," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"At the moment we’re really just respecting his wishes because he hasn’t had anything to do with us for a long time and he decided his own path. That’s important, so good for him," she continued.

Bob Irwin retired from his involvement with Australia Zoo in 1992 but still operates the Bob Irwin Wildlife & Conservation Foundation.

The very mature Irwin teenager spoke about the need to realise that people deal with grief differently and we all have to be respectful of that.

"As long as it doesn’t hurt yourself or hurt those around you then that’s the way to go," she said.



Although Bindi and Bob haven't been in contact, her grandfather has offered nothing but praise for his Dancing with the Stars winning grand-daughter.

“She seems to be able to take on everything that life throws at her — she’s definitely got an amazing future ahead of her," he told the Herald Sun.

Two years ago, Steve's widow, Terri Irwin said she will always be there for Steve's dad after the tragic loss of his son.

