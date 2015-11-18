News
Crikey! Bindi Irwin crowd surfs her way into Dancing With the Stars finale.

All hail Queen Bindi.

Bindi Irwin’s reign on the US’s Dancing With the Stars continues as the 17-year-old wildlife warrior smashes her way through to the series grand final.

While she didn’t quite reach her usual perfect score, Bindi and her dance partner Derek Hough scored a decent 27 out of 30 for a rousing rendition of a salsa to Aussie songbird Sia’s You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile.

The Queensland teen ended the frolic – one of three routines she performed in the show – with a dip into the adoring audience.

You can watch her most recent performance here:

One judge did say she would have liked to have seen a bit more “down and dirty, because that’s what the salsa is all about”.

But no doubt Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell and mum Terri Irwin were happy with the G-rated performance.

Related: Bindi Irwin attempts the Dirty Dancing lift. Nailed it.

In a sweet moment in the prelude to the big number, Terri described the amazing transformation the DWTS experience had on her daughter – in wildlife terms, of course.

“She’s like this beautiful little caterpillar that has suddenly turned into a butterfly,” she gushes.

The teen also posted this touching tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, earlier this week.

Good luck, Bindi. Keep doing us proud.

