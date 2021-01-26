Billie Eilish responded to those d**ckhead comments about her body in a singlet.

Warning: This post deals with self harm and may be triggering for some readers.



In the latest news of women having to defend their bodies, Billie Eilish has responded to some d**khead who body shamed her a couple of months ago.

Late last year, the 18-year-old Grammy-wining singer was photographed by paparazzi while she was going for a walk wearing a singlet and shorts.

Watch: Georgia Love explains her response to her body shaming saga. Post continues below.

All of a sudden the pics were smeared everywhere, and for no reason other than people being absolute trash, in came the wave of body shaming comments.

Finding the time between playing WOW and getting good Wi-Fi connection in their parents' basement, someone by the name of @GamesNosh said this:

In an interview with Dazed she had said, "I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?! It was trending. There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore'. Like, dude. I can't win.”

Can you imagine getting body shamed by online trolls when you're BARLEY an adult?

It's 2021. Like, give it a f**king break.

Feature image: Getty

