Australian restaurateur Bill Granger has died, aged 54.

Australian restaurateur, food writer and cook Bill Granger has died, aged 54.

On Wednesday Granger's family released a statement confirming his passing, saying he died on Christmas Day surrounded by family at his hospital bed in their "adopted home" of London.

They described him as a "dedicated husband and father" - his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny.

"He will be remembered as the 'King of Breakfast', for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world," his family said in their statement.

"He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

Born in Melbourne, Granger was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.

He was arguably best known for starting the iconic Bills restaurants, which were celebrated for their acclaimed Aussie breakfast offerings. He opened his first restaurant in 1993 in Sydney's Darlinghurst, before he and his wife began a professional partnership in 1999 that launched the business globally.

Together they built a successful business that today has 19 restaurants across Sydney, London, Greater Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Seoul.

Granger went on to author 14 cookbooks, made 5 TV series and most recently was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia in January 2023.

The food industry and its elites have since paid tribute to the late cook.

Nigella Lawson said: "I'm heartbroken to hear this. So cruel," sending her "deepest love" to his wife and three daughters.

Jamie Oliver shared a post, saying: "He was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia.

Oliver continued: "I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good… Sending so much love to all his family. Rest in peace Bill."

Australian restaurateur Mark Best said: "A gorgeous man leaving behind a beautiful family. So sorry for your loss."

Swazi-British actor Richard E. Grant said he was devastated over the news, posting a series of broken-heart emojis.

Deborah Hutton said: What a sweetheart was, creating the first communal table at Darlo and perfecting humble scrambled eggs. My love and condolences to Nat and the kids... unbearable for them."

