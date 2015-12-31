Bill Cosby arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The victim in the case, Andrea Constand, reported the sexual assault in 2005. Steele said that Constand “came to consider Mr Cosby her mentor and her friend.”

He said that Cosby “made two sexual advances at her that were rejected.”

“Mr Cosby urged her to take pills and to drink wine, the effect of which left her unable to [rebuff his advances].”

Andrea Constand, now 42 works as a massage therapist in her native Canada, and has agreed to have her name become public.

Her lawyer Dolores Troiani, said earlier this year “She’s a very strong lady. She’ll do whatever they request of her.”

It was reported that at the time of the alleged assault Constand, who is gay, was dating a woman.

Constand, who worked for the women’s basketball team at a University where Cosby was a trustee said she was assaulted after going to his home in January 2004 for some career advice. She alleges she was digitally raped.

She tried to press charges a year after the incident but police could not make the case stick. Constand settled a lawsuit against Cosby in 2006 on confidential terms.

Earlier this year, news organisations petitioned a judge to unseal documents from the Constand lawsuit. In them Cosby testified that he obtained quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women he wanted to have sex with.

He denied giving women drugs without their knowledge and said he had used the now-banned sedative “the same as a person would say, ‘Have a drink.'”

In the deposition, Cosby said he put his hands down Constand’s pants that night and fondled her, taking her silence as a “green light.”

Constand said she was semi-conscious after he gave her pills he said would relax her.

“I don’t hear her say anything. And I don’t feel her say anything. And so I continue and I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped,” Cosby testified.

Prosecutors reopened the case several months ago as the testimony was unsealed and as dozens of other women came forward with similar accusations.

Constand said Cosby gave her three blue pills, which he told her was herbal medication for her anxiety.

She said after she took the pills her “knees began to shake, her limbs felt immobile, she felt dizzy and weak, and she began to feel only barely conscious.” and then Cosby “touched her breasts and vaginal area, rubbed his penis against her hand and digitally penetrated her.”

She said in her deposition that she woke up hours later, “feeling raw in and around her vaginal area,” with her clothes “in disarray.”

Constand said Cosby was “in his bathrobe.” He then left her in the home by herself.

Cosby, who has been the subject of more than 50 accusations of sexual assault last month fired back last month against seven of his accusers, filing a defamation counter-suit against them.

He has constantly denied any wrongdoing.

Cosby came to prominence as the loving father figure in the hit TV show The Cosby Show.

In late 2014 comedian Hannibal Buress brought the allegations back to light when he mocked Cosby as a hypocrite and called him a rapist during a standup routine.

That opened the floodgates on even more allegations.

Women in the dozens came forward and described being offered a drink by Cosby and waking up to find they had apparently been sexually assaulted. Cosby, through his representatives, accused some of the women of trying to extract money from him or get ahead in show business.

His wife, Camille Cosby, who met her husband when she was 19, has constantly supported him, saying: “ The man I met, and fell in love with, and whom I continue to love, is the man you all knew through his work. He is a kind man … and a wonderful husband, father and friend.”

The TV star has faced a litany of legal problems including defamation and sex-abuse lawsuits filed across several US states. But as for criminal charges, many of the alleged assaults date back decades, and the statute of limitations has expired in nearly every case.

Until now.

Many hope that these current charges see the 78-year-old finally face up to his accusers – and with a potential sentence of five to 10 years behind bars finally bring justice for so many women.

A timeline of victims: 1. Kristina Ruehli

Year of Alleged Incident: 1965 Ruehli claimed in an interview with Philadelphia Magazine that Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a 22-year-old secretary at a talent agency. 2. Carla Ferrigno

Year of Alleged Incident: 1967 Carla Ferrigno – wife of The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, claims she was sexually assaulted in Cosby’s basement. 3. Joan Tarshis

Year of Alleged Incident: 1969 Tarshis went public in Nov. 2014 with allegations that Bill Cosby had raped her in 1969 when she was a 19-year-old comedy writer “I was sitting up writing one second, and the next second I was lying down on the couch having my underwear taken off,” Tarshis alleged in an interview with CBS News. She went on to claim that Cosby raped her twice. 4. Cindra Ladd

Year of Alleged Incident: 1969 In an op-ed written for The Huffington Post Ladd claims that she was drugged and that she awoke naked in bed with Cosby in a white robe in the room with her. 5. Victoria Valentino

Year of Alleged Incident: 1970 Valentino, a former Playboy playmate, said in an interview with The Washington Post that Cosby forced her to perform oral sex and then, raped her. 6. Autumn Burns

Year of Alleged Incident: 1970 Burns further alleges that Cosby raped her in his hotel suite. 7. Louisa Mortiz

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1971 Actress Louisa Mortiz, claims that Bill Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him in the dressing room of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show in 1971. 8. Donna Motsinger

Year of Alleged Incident: 1971 Motsinger claims that Cosby drugged and raped her while she was working as a jazz club waitress in Sausalito, Calif. 9. Katherine McKee

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1970s McKee claims that Cosby raped her in a Michigan hotel room in the early 1970s. 10. Helen Hayes

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1973 Hayes said “His behavior was like that of a predator.” 11. Charlotte Fox

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s People reports. “The next thing I remember was that I was sort of awake, in a bed, with no clothes on and there was Mr. Cosby, in a robe, crawling from the bottom of the bed.” 12. Judy Huth

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1974 Huth said she was 15 when she was raped. 13. Tamara Green

Year of Alleged Incident: 1975 Green first publicly shared her story on the Today show in 2005 “To go for help and be dismissed because he’s very cool and famous and you are not,” she wrote. “It is crushing and you are a victim all over again.” 14. Marcella Tate

Year of Alleged Incident: 1975 Tate claims that Cosby gave her a drink that caused her head to get “cloudy.” Tate claims that she woke up in an unfamiliar bed the next day, allegedly with a naked Cosby in bed with her. 15. Therese Serignese

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s Seringese claims that Cosby pressured her into taking Quaaludes and then pressured her into agreeing to engage in sexual activity. 16. Shawn Brown

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s Brown said Cosby drugged and raped her. 17. “Elizabeth”

Year of Alleged Incident: 1976 “Elizabeth” a flight attendant says he drugged her and raped her. 18. Joyce Emmons

Year of Alleged Incident: Late 1970s Joyce Emmons says he drugged her and raped her. 19. P.J. Masten

Year of Alleged Incident: 1979 Masten alleges that she woke up in bed next to Cosby who was naked. 20. Linda Kirkpatrick

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s Kirkpatrick claims he served her spiked champagne and then sexually assaulted her. 21. Lynn Neal

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s “I felt helpless and I couldn’t stop him.” 22. Janice Baker-Kinney

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s Baker-Kinney made her allegations during a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred on April 23, 2015. 23. Janice Dickinson

Year of Alleged Incident: 1982 The 59-year-old supermodel told ET : “The next morning I woke up, and I wasn’t wearing my pajamas, and I remember before I passed out that I had been sexually assaulted by this man,” she alleges. “Before I woke up in the morning, the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain.” 24. Renita Chaney Hill

Years of Alleged Incident: 1982-1986 Hill says that she doesn’t know if Cosby raped her because she was unconscious after drinking cocktails he allegedly served her. 25. Beth Ferrier

Years of Alleged Incident: Early to mid-1980s ET reports that one night after she ended their months-long consensual affair, she was drinking a cup of coffee in Cosby’s dressing room in Denver. “He said, ‘Here’s your favourite coffee, something I made, to relax you,'” she says. And then she blacked out. When she came to, Ferrier claims that her clothes were disheveled and her bra unhooked. 26. Heidi Thomas

Year of Alleged Incident: 1984 Thomas made her claims in an interview with CNN. 27. Beverly Johnson

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1980s Supermodel Beverly Johnson wrote for Vanity Fair alleging that she was drugged and almost attacked by Cosby after she auditioned for a role on The Cosby Show. 28. Sammie Mays

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-’80s She says she believes that she was raped by the comedian while unconscious. 29. Barbara Bowman

Year of Alleged Incident: 1986 She made headlines when she penned an article for The Washington Post titled, “Bill Cosby raped me. Why did it take 30 years for people to believe my story?” 30. Lisa Jones

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1986 Jones went public with her allegations to ET Canada on Dec. 1, 2014, where she further claimed that Cosby tried to sexually assault her. “He, out of nowhere, started to walk past me, and crouched in front of my knees, grabbed my legs, and tried to pull them apart… I just remember I was so shocked… All I wanted to do was get out of there because I was in an unsafe environment and that’s what I did.” 31. Chelan

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1986 Chelan, claims Cosby drugged her and raped her. 32. Jena T.

Year of Alleged Incident: 1988 Jena T. claims Cosby pressured her into an unwanted sexual position, and allegedly gave her $700 before she left. 33. Lisa

Year of Alleged Incident: 1988 Lisa appeared on Dr. Phil where she accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was 21. 34. Jewel Allison

Year(s) of Alleged Incident: Late-1980s In an interview with The New York Daily News, Allison said, “There’s no such thing as America’s Dad… There’s just a man named Bill Cosby. He’s a very sick sociopath.” 35. Kacey

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1990s Kacey claims Cosby drugged her and raped her. 36. Angela Leslie

Year of Alleged Incident: 1992 Leslie claims that the comedian tried to get her to drink a cocktail he had made her, but she didn’t drink from it. 37. Lili Bernard

Year of Alleged Incident: 1992 Lili Bernard alleged that the comedian raped her during an encounter in the show’s studio and then threatened her. 38. Michelle Hurd

Year of Alleged Incident: 1995 Michelle Hurd, best known for her work in Law & Order: SVU, claims that Cosby was very “inappropriate” with her when she had a small role in an episode of The Cosby Mysteries. 39. Lachelle Covington

Year of Alleged Incident: 2000 Lachelle Covington, an actress on the sitcom Cosby, filed a police report against the comedian accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her. 40. Andrea Constand

Year of Alleged Incident:January 2004 Cosby has been arrested over this incident. 41. Chloe Goins

Year of Alleged Incident: 2008 Goins, 24, claims that Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her during a party at the Playboy Mansion when she was 18 years old. Source: ET News.

For help 24/7 for sexual assault call the DV and Sexual Abuse hotline: 1800 737 732