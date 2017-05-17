Dr Pimple Popper extracts a lump that looks like a bowling ball from a man's back.

Hi You know what’s a good feeling?

Not having to vomit.

But I’m going to ask you to briefly sacrifice that feeling, and watch a man have the MOTHER OF ALL LIPOMAS removed from the top of his back.

As someone who spends approximately 93 per cent of my phone data on watching sh*t get squeezed online, I am going to declare this the biggest pimple pop ever performed by Dr Pimple Popper, in all of history.

Monique Bowley and Holly Wainwright – both non-popper fans – were forced to watch Dr Pimple Popper on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

I have so many questions, including but not limited to; What the hell is that? How/why did you allow it to get so big before you did something about it? What is… inside it? What does it… smell like? I’m slightly salivating and I don’t know why.

The man featured in the video ‘The Mother of all Lipomas Part 1 & 2,’ is, you guessed it, suffering from a lipoma. A lipoma is a growth of fat cells that sits between the skin and the muscle. They often appear on the neck, shoulders, back, abdomen, arms or thighs.

They’re not painful or harmful, but a dermatologist can remove them if they bother you (ah… yeah. I think a bowling ball on my back would bother me…) They are movable, and inside have a soft, rubbery consistency.

If you feel like making someone regurgitate their lunch, I highly recommend sending this to them.

You can watch the full, 45 minute video, here.