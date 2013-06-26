1. Melissa McCarthy blames her husband for slimming down her image.

Remember the movie poster photoshop fail where actress Melissa McCarthy was rendered unrecognisable?

McCarthy has (jokingly) blamed her actor husband, Ben Falcone, for the altering the poster promoting her new movie, The Heat.

“Ben did it, and we had a big fight about it because I said I wanted it 80 per cent smaller and he said he wanted it 70 per cent,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie’s director Paul Feig told The Huffington Post, he was disappointed with the image which promoted the film’s UK release.

HP: I doubt you had anything to do with that UK poster for “The Heat” that aggressively Photoshopped the way Melissa looks, but what did you think when you saw that?

Feig: That’s the problem: I have very little to do with that — especially in the foreign markets. It’s a bummer. I love Melissa exactly how she is.

3. Stephanie Rice wins Celebrity Apprentice.

Former Olympic swimmer, Stephanie Rice has taken out the Celebrity Apprentice title for 2013.

Sprinter, John Steffenson joined Rice in the final two with PR queen Roxy Jacenko being fired after champion boxer Jeff Fenech.

Rice personally raised $121,750 and kindly donated money to the contestants’ chosen charities that didn’t raise any funds during the show.

The total amount for The Celebrity Apprentice 2013 was $862,941.

A very big thankyou to @markbouris @DaneBouris and @DeborahThomas10 for the support and guidance along this journey!! Much appreciated x — Stephanie Rice (@ItsStephRice) June 25, 2013

Rice will use her new found management skills for the upcoming release of her line of children’s swimwear.

4. Speculation that Robert Pattinson will play Christian Grey in the film adaption of 50 Shades of Grey has intensified after this saucy moment at a party.

5. Biggest fly ever gatecrashes Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell and Chris O’Dowd’s interview.



It’s a fly, it’s not that interesting, we hear you say but we guarantee you will laugh at this.

6. Is Miley Cyrus blackmailing her father via Twitter? Click here to read what she’s done following his divorce annoucement.



7. American artist transforms hate speech into beautiful works of art.

Meet Derek Gores, the American artist who transforms anti-gay rhetoric into beautiful artworks.

‘Love and Only Love’ is constructed from anti-gay news articles and images collaged together to depict a same sex family – his sister Emily, her wife Tiffany, and their daughter, Raleigh. It was made in response to California’s former gay marriage ban.

He told The Huffington Post last week:

“I don’t go for intellectual symbolism, or angry art. Instead, I depicted a day at the park. A regular day for people with a rich love, enjoying time, watching their daughter be silly, be curious, and wearing a super hero t-shirt like she often does. But a closer look shows that the piece is made of a spectrum of elements. Fun and regular life, but also elements of hate speech and some of the challenges that gay people deal with.”

8. A video has emerged of US President Barack Obama singing Daft Punk’s hit song ‘Get Lucky’ … and it’s a must-see. Click here to watch him in action.

9. Chris Brown charged with criminal hit-and-run.

The New York Post is reporting that the Los Angeles City Attorney has hit Chris Brown with misdemeanor criminal hit-and-run charges relating to a car accident last month.

Brown reportedly now faces two criminal charges for leaving the scene without exchanging proper information and for driving without a valid license. The crimes are punishable by up to six months in jail for each offence.

Brown has taken to Twitter to defend himself:

It’s not a hit and run if u get out the car, exchange information (who has NO DAMAGE to either cars).This is really ridiculous — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

My profile pic is the pic I took of the persons car after “the hit and run”. NO damage. Just a dirty car.once again, I gotta clear my name — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

10. Streaker gatecrashes Milan Menswear show.

FYI: NEXT IMAGE BELOW NOT SO SAFE FOR WORK (NSFW).

The front row guests at Dolce & Gabbana’s most recent menswear collection shown at Milan were treated to a rather er, ballsy display. A male streaker gatecrashed the catwalk just after designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took their bow.

The man, stripped off leaving only his red sneakers on shouted and paraded around with his arms in the air. It’s unclear if he was protesting anything or just wanted to show everyone what he was made of.

GQ’s Matt Sebra’s eyewitness account: “While the designers come out for their bow and turn to walk backstage, from down the other end of the runway a guy rips off his clothes. (Not sure if it was breakaway suit or what.) Full freeball.”

Takeout: birthday suits will be in next season.