The Aussie novel Nicole Kidman is completely obsessed with.

Nicole Kidman was so obsessed with this book, she took the Australian author out for coffee and asked her if she could buy the rights.

And now Liane Moriarty’s blockbuster hit, Big Little Lies, is being turned into HBO’s next big show, an eight part series starring Kidman herself, Reece Witherspoon and Tarzan hunkaspunka Alexander Skaarsguard.

Not bad for a book about the cliques of kindergarten mums.

Reece Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on the set of Big Little Lies (via Getty)

The adaptation, by David E Kelley (he made other gems such as Ally McBeal and Boston Legal) also stars Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, and should be airing next year.

If you haven't read it, I won't spoil it for you here.

But in case you needed any more persuading, know this. It was The #1 New York Times bestseller for a reason, people. And doesn't it make you feel kinda great that Nicole Kidman was probs in bed next to Keith Urban saying "DARLING! You won't frickin believe what just happened!"

Yep.

So naturally, when we were selecting books for this years book club podcast, it was top of the list.

Because while it seems, at first glance, to be chick-lit, it's actually so much more. It's about secrets, and the fragility we all have within us, and how being a school parent can bring out the best and the worst in you. There's murder and intrigue and lies and schoolyard scandal, characters that you'll want to either befriend or slap in the face, and and ending that is SO conflicting you will want to throw the book down and yell "WHATTTTTT!"

That's why we have the book club podcast. So as soon as you finish listening you can just plug into us and listen to the analysis.

Come join in. It's the book club for when you don't want to go to real life book club. And unlike your OTHER book club, you don't have to pretend you've read the book. We'll just wait here patiently until you have.

It's a fast read, a good read, and once you're done you will know exactly why Kidman picked it up.

Subscribe to the book club podcast in itunes or listen here:

And NEXT week's selection? The One Who Got Away, by Caroline Overington.