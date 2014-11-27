And the winner of Big Brother is...

It’s been 80 days. 80 days of limited living space. 80 days of whiny housemates. 80 days of missing families and work (or not).

But now, it’s over. And the winner is…

RYAN!

Ryan took home a $200,000 check tonight after battling it out for the audience vote against Skye and Travis.

Sonia Kruger (who looked like a maternity fashion dream, as always) handed over the cheque to the ridiculously excited housemate on the stage at Dreamworld tonight, bringing the Channel Nine series to a close… for now.

Despite various dramas including a very scandalous love-triangle (oh, they were there. You bet they were there), the series did not rate well for the network this year. Maybe, just maybe, that might have been the last season.

Some of the best housemates in Big Brother history, including Chrissie Swan, Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Ftizgerald and Reggie Bird, returned to Dreamworld tonight for the finals’ festivities.

Big Brother is no longer watching. For now, and maybe forever (fingers crossed).