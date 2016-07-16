There are some things you just shouldn’t agree to on live television and twerking in a tight dress is one of them.

Ex-Big Brother UK contestant Lateysha Grace must have missed the memo because she agreed to demonstrate a booty-shake to an audience of thousands.

Unfortunately Grace seemed to have too much rhythm for too little a dress and it burst open mid-shake.

Literally. Burst.

Grace was appearing on the Big Brother late night offshoot program Bit on the Side.

It seems host Rylan Clark-Neal just couldn't contain his delight.

Grace may have made a live TV no-no but she took it like a champion and just laughed it off.

Stand tall, Lateysha Grace, you've earned it.

