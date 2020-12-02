Over the last two decades, the introduction of reality TV has virtually changed the shape of pop culture, creating an entirely new brand of celebrity and a new way to find fame.

As we've all grown accustomed to, a reality TV appearance often comes with a public profile and an increase in Instagram followers.

But what's it actually like to return to real life after a stint on reality TV?

This year, Channel Seven resurrected Big Brother Australia for the first time in six years.

After returning with a revamped format, we met 20 new housemates in a brand new house.

Unlike years gone by, however, this season was like no other.

While returning to real life after living in the Big Brother house has always been considered a challenge, 2020 was an entirely different ball game.

The housemates were filming the show when Australia was plunged into a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as a result, the contestants re-entered a world that had completely changed.

In fact, some housemates weren't even able to attend the finale due to interstate travel restrictions.

Five months on from the finale, here's what the lives of the Big Brother 2020 contestants are like now.

Chad Hurst

In the live finale and reunion, Chad Hurst was crowned the winner of Big Brother 2020 after gaining the most live votes.

After winning $234,000, Chad gave Sophie Budack a "bloody good amount" of the winnings after the pair promised to split the money if either of them won the competition.

While Chad and Sophie shared a relationship in the house, it's unclear whether they are still dating.

Although Chad initially struggled to get work following Big Brother due to the pandemic, the 27-year-old has returned to work as a model.

"Things are starting to pick up," he told the Daily Mail in August.

"It's been a good ride after Big Brother. It's definitely been a positive experience."

While Chad often worked overseas prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he has been unable to travel overseas for work due to travel restrictions.

Sophie Budack

Sophie Budack was the runner-up of Big Brother 2020.

Since her time on the show, the 26-year-old has launched a YouTube channel and a travel blog. She has also been working as an influencer.

Earlier this year, Sophie returned to her home country of the Netherlands after struggling to find work in Sydney. She has since decided to make the move back to Australia.

"My plan was always to come back," she shared on Instagram.

"When I first came back to the Netherlands, it was only supposed to be for three months, but with coronavirus it kind of just carried on a bit longer than expected."

While Chad lives in Sydney, Sophie is planning on relocating to Brisbane.

Responding to questions about her relationship with Chad in July, Sophie said: "A lot of people will be asking about myself and Chad but there are some elements of my life I want to keep private."

So, are Sophie and Chad still together. Who knows. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Daniel Gorringe

Former AFL player Daniel Gorringe finished third on Big Brother.

Speaking on the latest episode of Nova Podcast The Babble, Daniel admitted he was expecting new opportunities after Big Brother.

"I think for me going into the Big Brother house the main thing was I wanted to do something that I thoroughly enjoyed and that was entertaining people and trying to make people laugh," he said.

"I thought coming out of the house all of these opportunities would open up, but with COVID-19, it was the total opposite. Everything just dried up and then I'm still just the same nobody that I am now."

He also shared that he's now working as a carpenter.

After speaking on The Babble, Daniel publicly called out the Daily Mail for a story the publication ran about his life after reality TV.

Mat Garrick, 30, was the final housemate to be evicted before the finale.

While Mat has shared one or two sponsored posts on Instagram, it's believed the Broken Hill resident has returned to his role as a mining electrician.

Sarah McDougal

Sarah McDougal, 20, was a fan favourite on Big Brother.

Since her time on the show, Sarah has launched a YouTube channel, where she currently has over 7,000 subscribers.

With over 44,000 Instagram followers, the Melbourne resident has started sharing sponsored content on her page.

Kieran Davidson

Kieran Davidson, 21, walked away from the show with $15,000 after deciding to leave during the White Room challenge.

Speaking to The Wash, Kieran said he invested the money back into his business and YouTube channel.

"I purchased a brand new camera rig, drone and heaps of other equipment because I’m a videographer and need the equipment," he said.

On Channel Seven's Sunrise, Kieran reflected on what it was like becoming a household name in Adelaide after his time on the reality show.

"I went for a coffee with my mum and dad yesterday and they said, 'Let’s got to Rundle Mall' and I said 'Rundle Mall? That’s like the epicentre of Big Brother fans!'" he said.

"So I’m walking down Rundle Mall and there’s people, they’re coming over, taking photos with me... it was brilliant, I’m loving it guys."

Casey Mazzucchelli

Casey Mazzucchelli, 25, made it to the top seven on Big Brother.

Although she's now working as an influencer, Casey has deleted any photos related to Big Brother from her Instagram account.

Marissa Rancan

Marissa Rancan, who was the oldest Big Brother contestant, has returned to her work as a makeup artist.

The 61-year-old is also a proud ambassador for Polished Man, a charity that aims to end violence against children.

Hannah Campbell

Since leaving Big Brother, communications specialist Hannah Campbell has been using her newfound fame as a social media influencer.

She also recently debuted a new blonde hairstyle.

Angela Clancy

Although she left early on in the competition, Angela Clancy was a fan favourite on the show.

Since her time on the show, Angela has been attending countless media events across Perth.

She has also been nominated for Favourite TV Contestant of the Decade for the AACTA Audience Choice Awards.

In October, the 37-year-old shared her dream of hosting Channel Seven's upcoming reboot of Australian Idol.

"I want to be the next Andrew G," she told the Daily Mail.

"I would love to host a talent show like Australian Idol."

