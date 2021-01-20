The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 21.

Biden sworn in as 46th US president without a hitch, mandating masks as his first order of business.

Democrat Joe Biden has been sworn in as President of the United States, vowing to end the "uncivil war" in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic.

With his hand on a 12cm-thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts that binds the president to "preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States".

Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Image: Getty. Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Image: Getty. "Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge," Biden said in his inaugural address.

"Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy... At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

SA braces for severe bushfire conditions.

Severe bushfire conditions have been declared across six South Australian districts with hot to very hot conditions forecast across the state.

The warnings apply to the west coast, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, mid north, Mount Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula and lower southeast.

The Country Fire Service says total fire bans will be in place for those regions on Thursday.

Adelaide is forecast to have a top temperature of 35C with the mercury to climb into the low 40s in some regional centres.

Assange, Joe Exotic among those to miss out on Trump's 143 last minute pardons.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not among a round of pardons which US President Donald Trump has issued in his final hours in office.

President Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of 143 people early on Wednesday, just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Assange's supporters had hoped Trump would pardon the Australian but he did not make the list.

Among the prominent names to have received a presidential pardon is Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon, US rapper Lil Wayne and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy.

Joe Exotic's lawyers were so confident he would be on Trump's pardon list they even hired a limo to pick him up from prison in Texas.

According to David Gray Adler, a US constitutional law scholar and president of the pro-democracy, non-profit organisation The Alturas Institute, Trump effectively lost the ability to pardon himself when he was impeached for a second time earlier this month.

Around the world.

- Russia has offered to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty following Biden's inauguration, which is due to expire in February.

- An explosion in Spain has rocked the city centre of Madrid, claiming at least three lives.

- With AAP

Feature image: Getty.