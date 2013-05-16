News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

LOL: Karl Stefanovic plays funny buggers with the Today Show autocue

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilarious prank on the Today Show this morning.

Karl Stefanovic pranked fill-in sportsreader Roz Kelly this morning by changing her autocue at the last minute and the results are pretty hilarious. Definitely worth a watch:


Video: Karl pranks Roz

1. Kelly Rowland has admitted to being majorly jealous of Beyonce.

Well… who wouldn’t be? Her nick name is Queen B for pete’s sake. We understand your pain Kelly.

Kelly, 32, and Beyonce, 34, grew up together – forming the band Destiny’s Child when they were just kids. Then B went out on her own and well… BEYONCED THE SH*T OUT OF EVERYTHING.

In a single, Dirty Laundry, just released from her upcoming album Talk a Good Game, Kelly sings the lyrics:

“When my sister was onstage killin’ it like a motherf–ker / I was enraged, feelin’ it like a motherf–ker / Bird in a cage, you would never know what I was dealin’ with / Went our separate ways, but I was happy she was killin’ it.”

“Bittersweet / She was up, I was down / No lie, I feel good for her but what do I do now?”

The song also touches on the time Kelly spent in an abusive relationship.

2. A Northern Territory MP has created a furor by calling Brad Pitt “pathetic” – click here to read more.

3. Kanye West is having a bad week. LIKE, A REALLY bad week…

First he walked into a pole (seriously – take a look). Now his $750,000 lamborghini has been crushed by Kim K’s driveway gates. The car was being dropped off after a service and… well… This happened:

splashnewsonline

4. 5 clues that those rumours about Beyonce being pregnant might be true…

 

5. Look closer. Yeah. That’s a penis. 

It’s a penis dress. There’s really no other way of putting it. As you can see, the pattern on the front of the dress shows a penis… which is, um, ejaculating semen made of pearls onto Grayson Perry’s head. The British artist is known for wearing outlandish outfits when dressed up as his alter-ego Claire.

These pictures could really only fit in this gallery of accidental penises:

penisdress
See?
ap11.png
ap15.jpg
ap23.jpg
ap14.jpg
ap12.jpg
ap17.jpg
ap18.png
ap19.jpg
ap.jpg
ap21.jpg
ap16.jpg
ap22.jpg
ap26.jpg
ap28.jpg
ap3.jpg
ap30.jpg
ap31.jpg
ap32.jpg
ap33.jpg
ap34.jpg
ap35.jpg
ap37.jpg
ap39.jpg
ap4.jpg
ap40.jpg
ap41.jpg
ap5.jpg

6. There must be something in the water. Yesterday Ashley Tisdale revealed she received over 18,000 Tweets from a crazed fan. Today comes the news that a deranged man did THIS to Taylor Swift. Eeek. Click here.

 

7. Missy Higgins has a dream. Tells Twitter. Gets in lots of trouble, poor lass.

In some Aussie celeb news, Missy Higgins copped quite a bit of flack on Twitter recently for using the term ‘prostitute’ in a tweet:

A user named ‘Whores Eye View’ hit back:

Missy replied playfully with this:

And this:

But after copping more more flak opted to apologise:

So what do you think? Was Missy out of line?

8. Tori Spelling’s husband has given her ring for their wedding anniversary and it’s … quite something. Click to decide if it’s gorgeous or god-awful.

9. The Cannes Film Festival kicked off last night and the stars were out in force on the (rain-drenched) red carpet:

Baz Lurhman’s The Great Gatsby opened the festival, but not everybody loved the film – with some guests booing at the end. Ouch.

We’ve got the best red carpet looks for you here:

The gown in question...
... And Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars.
Nicole Kidman
Uma Thurman
Nicole Kidman
Kylie Minogue
Irina Shayk
Milla Jovovich
Petra Nemcova
Paris Hilton
Nicole Kidman
Karolina Kurkova and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard
Zoe Saldana
Lady Victoria Hervey
Alec Baldwin with his pregnant wife Hiliaria
Rooney Mara
Zoe Saldana, Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard
Eva Longoria
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Isla Fisher
Carey and Baz
Carey Mulligan taking shelter from the rain
Cara Delvingne
Cindy Crawford
Georgia May Jagger
Julianne Moore
Naomie Harris
Lana Del Ray
Leo, Carey and Tobey
Solange Knowles
Julianne Moore
Ouch. Julianne Moore's feet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Zhang Yuqi
Paz Vega

Tags: video

Related Stories

Recommended