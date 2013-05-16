LOL: Karl Stefanovic plays funny buggers with the Today Show autocue

Hilarious prank on the Today Show this morning.

Karl Stefanovic pranked fill-in sportsreader Roz Kelly this morning by changing her autocue at the last minute and the results are pretty hilarious. Definitely worth a watch:



Video: Karl pranks Roz



1. Kelly Rowland has admitted to being majorly jealous of Beyonce.

Well… who wouldn’t be? Her nick name is Queen B for pete’s sake. We understand your pain Kelly.

Kelly, 32, and Beyonce, 34, grew up together – forming the band Destiny’s Child when they were just kids. Then B went out on her own and well… BEYONCED THE SH*T OUT OF EVERYTHING.

In a single, Dirty Laundry, just released from her upcoming album Talk a Good Game, Kelly sings the lyrics:

“When my sister was onstage killin’ it like a motherf–ker / I was enraged, feelin’ it like a motherf–ker / Bird in a cage, you would never know what I was dealin’ with / Went our separate ways, but I was happy she was killin’ it.” “Bittersweet / She was up, I was down / No lie, I feel good for her but what do I do now?”

The song also touches on the time Kelly spent in an abusive relationship.

2. A Northern Territory MP has created a furor by calling Brad Pitt “pathetic” – click here to read more.

3. Kanye West is having a bad week. LIKE, A REALLY bad week…



First he walked into a pole (seriously – take a look). Now his $750,000 lamborghini has been crushed by Kim K’s driveway gates. The car was being dropped off after a service and… well… This happened:

4. 5 clues that those rumours about Beyonce being pregnant might be true…

5. Look closer. Yeah. That’s a penis.

It’s a penis dress. There’s really no other way of putting it. As you can see, the pattern on the front of the dress shows a penis… which is, um, ejaculating semen made of pearls onto Grayson Perry’s head. The British artist is known for wearing outlandish outfits when dressed up as his alter-ego Claire.

These pictures could really only fit in this gallery of accidental penises:

penisdress See? ap11.png ap15.jpg ap23.jpg ap14.jpg ap12.jpg ap17.jpg ap18.png ap19.jpg ap.jpg ap21.jpg ap16.jpg ap22.jpg ap26.jpg ap28.jpg ap3.jpg ap30.jpg ap31.jpg ap32.jpg ap33.jpg ap34.jpg ap35.jpg ap37.jpg ap39.jpg ap4.jpg ap40.jpg ap41.jpg ap5.jpg



6. There must be something in the water. Yesterday Ashley Tisdale revealed she received over 18,000 Tweets from a crazed fan. Today comes the news that a deranged man did THIS to Taylor Swift. Eeek. Click here.

7. Missy Higgins has a dream. Tells Twitter. Gets in lots of trouble, poor lass.

In some Aussie celeb news, Missy Higgins copped quite a bit of flack on Twitter recently for using the term ‘prostitute’ in a tweet:

A user named ‘Whores Eye View’ hit back:

Missy replied playfully with this: And this:

But after copping more more flak opted to apologise:

So what do you think? Was Missy out of line?

8. Tori Spelling’s husband has given her ring for their wedding anniversary and it’s … quite something. Click to decide if it’s gorgeous or god-awful.

9. The Cannes Film Festival kicked off last night and the stars were out in force on the (rain-drenched) red carpet:

Baz Lurhman’s The Great Gatsby opened the festival, but not everybody loved the film – with some guests booing at the end. Ouch.

We’ve got the best red carpet looks for you here:

The gown in question... ... And Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars. Nicole Kidman Uma Thurman Nicole Kidman Kylie Minogue Irina Shayk Milla Jovovich Petra Nemcova Paris Hilton Nicole Kidman Karolina Kurkova and Naomi Watts Naomi Watts Solange Knowles Solange Knowles Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard Zoe Saldana Lady Victoria Hervey Alec Baldwin with his pregnant wife Hiliaria Rooney Mara Zoe Saldana, Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard Eva Longoria Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman Isla Fisher Carey and Baz Carey Mulligan taking shelter from the rain Cara Delvingne Cindy Crawford Georgia May Jagger Julianne Moore Naomie Harris Lana Del Ray Leo, Carey and Tobey Solange Knowles Julianne Moore Ouch. Julianne Moore's feet Leonardo DiCaprio Zhang Yuqi Paz Vega