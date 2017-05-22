Beyoncé celebrates the impending arrival of her twins with a 'push party'.

First, she reinvented the celebrity baby announcement.

Now, Beyoncé is redefining what it means to celebrate the impending arrival of your twins.

Not content with throwing a ‘baby shower’ – because, those are for regular, non-famous folk, apparently – the singer and her rapper husband, Jay Z, threw a “push party” for their family and friends.

Nothing says “we are welcoming twins” quite like reminding all of your guests of how exactly they’re going to enter the world.

Naturally, Beyoncé bared her baby bump during the event, which was also decorated with henna.

The 35-year-old – who is already a mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy – also shared images of her smiling and dancing with her husband of nine years.

Beyoncé’s mum Tina Lawson was also in attendance, and she couldn’t contain her excitement during the festivities, posting snaps of the very famous guests who were in attendance to Instagram.

Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were at the party, as were Lala Anthony and tennis champ Serena Williams, who is also pregnant.

Despite the outlandish festivities, there was one question that remained unanswered during the party: the gender of Bey’s twins.

Back in April, Tina told Extra that she had “no idea” whether the new additions were girls, boys, or one of each.

“I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” she said.

“It’s the biggest blessing. I’m so excited!”

With the twins due to arrive any week now, we’re getting excited too.