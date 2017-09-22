CULT BUY: The $270 Aussie designed top Beyonce is loving herself sick in could be yours.

Beyonce just did this thing where she wore a top you could actually go out and buy for yourself.

It’s gold, off-the-shoulder, glittery, cinched in at the waist – pretty much all of the best things. Even better? It’s 100 per cent, ridgy didge Australian.

**one of us, one of us**

Designed by South Australian fashion designers, ACLER, the formal yet really cool number is available to pre-order now.

As described on their website, the ‘Fyffe Bodice’ is:

‘… A modern structured top with a feminine twist. It features origami folds and off the shoulder detailing with a tie waist to give it shape and structure. A contrast black lining adds to the appeal of this meticulously designed piece.’

It’s also priced at… $270. Which is a bit of a bummer if you’re on a budget, but just think of the cost per wear, right? Right?

With delivery estimated between the 10th – 22nd of December, you could legit look like Beyonce at your work Christmas do.

Might have to AfterPay this one.