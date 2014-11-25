Bette Midler says some really intense stuff about Arianna Grande.

Bette Midler. 68. Broadway legend. Award-winning actress.Multi-platinum-selling singer.

Ariana Grande. 21. Singer. Diva. Person who once told a fan she hopes they die from Ebola.

Bette’s got an opinion on Ariana. Quite an opinion.

“It’s terrible! It’s always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, slithering around on a couch, looking so ridiculous. I mean, it’s silly beyond belief and I don’t know who’s telling her to do it. I wish they’d stop. But it’s not my business, I’m not her mother. Or her manager.”

“Maybe they tell them that’s what you’ve got to do. Sex sells. Sex has always sold.”

Ariana in sexy performance mode.

When The Daily Telegraph asked Bette what advice she would give to a young female performer, Bette used the W-word (maybe a little harsh there, Bette…)

“Trust your talent. You don’t have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead. You really don’t… I don’t know what the end game is going to be. I don’t know where you go from all that sex in your twenties. I don’t know how you sustain it.””

“I mean, don’t ask me. It’s beyond me. I’m too old.”

Oh, Bette. Did you ever know that you’re our hero? Don’t ever change.

Bette’s really good at Twitter:

