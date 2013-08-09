Mamamia's Best & Worst: Come and tell us how your week's been.

By LUCY ORMONDE

Howdy, kids.

Happy Friday. For those of you who are new to the Mamamia website and who have never read a Best & Worst post before, here’s what you need to know.

Best & Worst is the like Friday hangout; it’s kind of like a mix between dinner with your family and a catch up with friends and it’s where we gather to share the highs and lows of our weeks.

It’s my turn to host this week and I’m going to keep it short and sweet because I’m running late to catch a flight to Melbourne.

Best #1: Tomorrow night I’m going to see the beautiful Clare Bowditch play. Can’t wait.

Best #2: This week, I went along with Mamamia publisher Mia Freedman when she went to Kirribilli House to interview Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd. There was a moment when we were all sitting outside drinking tea and eating lamingtons where I kind of had to blink a few times to remind myself that HOLY SHIT THIS IS HAPPENING.

Worst: Patrick.

How about you? What’s happening in your world?

