Best, worst and everything else: Come and tell us how your week's been.

By LUCY ORMONDE

January 30. Did you realise that was the day Julia Gillard first announced the 2013 Federal Election?

I KNOW.

It’s been a looooonnnggggg eight months and I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty ready to head to the polls on Saturday, check out the sausage sizzle and cake stall, and see what Australia really thinks about who should be the leader of this country.

Anyway, welcome to another edition of Best and Worst where you guys take over and tell us about what’s happening in your world.

If you’ve never commented before – there’s no time like the present. Why not give it a go, huh? It doesn’t matter how important or insignificant your best and worsts are, we’d love to hear them.

I’ll go first.

Best: I just got back from a couple of weeks overseas. I was in the UK for a wedding and then in Spain for paella and sangria and, well, it was just a pretty special time.

Worst: I forgot how painful those long haul flights are.

In other news, I came back to see the Mamamia Body Positive Project in full swing. Here’s a gallery from this week’s project – What My Body Can Do. I think you’ll agree that the photos are sensational.

Anyway, now it’s over to you – what have your best and worst moments of the week been?