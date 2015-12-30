News
fitness

The best and brightest summer workout gear.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that new workout gear boosts your motivation to exercise. Enormously.

If you need a little inspo as the new year creeps in, we’ve sourced the best and brightest fitness gear to keep you going this summer.

You can thank us later.

Tops

Country Road Exhale Grace T-Shirt in Poppy, $69.95.

Dannii Minogue Petites Active Panel T-Shirt for Target, $39.

Everlast T-shirt from Kmart, $10.

Fabletics Lucia Tank. $59.95.

Stella McCartney The Loose Tee for adidas, $60.

Runners

Nike Flyknit Lunar 3, $220.

New Balance 996v2, $180.

adidas Lite Racer Shoes, $70.

Puma Women’s R698 Polly Trainers, $160.

Asics Tiger Gel Lite V, $199.95.

Pants and shorts

Under Armour Women’s Perfect Pace Shorts, $39.99.

Yoga 213 Long Beach Leggings in Ocean, $89.95.

Running Bare Runway Ready ¾ Tights, $89.99.

Brasilfit Under Knee Xtreme in Emerald Snake, $109.

Cotton On Printed Core Capri, $29.95.

What’s your favourite piece of activewear?

