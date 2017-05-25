This Sunday, 28th May, there is a super easy (and let’s face it, lazy) way to donate your unwanted clothes to charity.

Uber have teamed up with Red Cross to drive to your door to pick up bagged preloved items – for free.

The charity drive will operate in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Geelong and the Gold Coast.

The instructions:

Open the Uber app between 11am and 4pm Select the Red Cross Clothing Drive card Tap ‘Request’ and confirm your pick-up location Where available, your items will be picked up (free of charge).

Red Cross say they can only accept clothing, shoes and accessories. Please don't pack toys, books, furniture or electrical items.

The charity is looking for quality goods, so that worn-out bra with a broken clasp might not cut it.

"Please bring your bagged items out to the car when it arrives. Driver-partners will not be able to leave their cars unattended," say organisers.

It's that simple.

The donations are set for Red Cross Shops across Australia, to raise funds to support communities "across Australia and around the world".

After all, if you haven't worn it in six months, will you ever wear it again?

For more information visit here.