The 8 best TV dads, ranked.

Television often does dads dirty.

Succession's Logan Roy is cruel and manipulative. Don Draper lives life as if he doesn't know he has children. Nearly every father on Game of Thrones is abusive. Even Homer Simpson... regularly strangles his son. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Strained parental relationships are one of the most used tropes to explain a complicated character. But today, we're celebrating the good ones: the fictional father figures we never knew we needed.

Here are the eight best TV dads, ranked.

8. Jim Hopper, Stranger Things.

Jim Hopper is the dad of Hawkins. His own daughter, Sarah, died of cancer and then his wife left him, causing Jim to be lonely and a little... rough around the edges at the beginning of the series, but with plenty of protective dad energy that always has him looking out for the kids in town.

Then he takes in Eleven and their bond becomes one of the strongest parent-child bonds of recent years. He's overprotective and prone to overreacting, but in the context of the series it makes sense. He's also always on hand with Eggos, not afraid to be honest with Eleven and willing to give up everything (including himself) to keep her safe.

7. Michael Kyle, My Wife and Kids.