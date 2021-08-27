"Sorry, Don Draper." The 8 best TV shows about the worst people, ranked.

In TV land, there are many objectively terrible people.

There's something so entertaining about the plights of people who suck. Psychology probably tells us it's something about making us feel better about our own, less screwed up lives. Maybe it's because they can get away with things we can't. Maybe it's just because no matter how you look at it, a chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin is interesting as hell.

Whatever the reason, this is what I am here to talk about today: television's worst people. The kinds of people who, in real life, you'd avoid at all costs, but whom you can't look away from when they're on your TV.

These are the jerks we love to hate (or hate to love), but enjoy watching nonetheless.

Some of the greatest TV shows of all time are about the absolute worst people. Here are my top eight, ranked:

8. Arrested Development.

Arrested Development follows the Bluths, a former wealthy dysfunctional family who can't give up their extravagant lifestyle.

All of the Bluths are terrible people. Yes, even Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), the show's supposed 'good guy' is pretty sh*tty. There's emotional abuse, "light treason", alcoholism, inappropriate relationships, a running gag about incest... the list goes on.