"Bart Bass is trash." The 10 worst TV parents ever, ranked.

They say you can't choose your family, which is not exactly true of fictional TV shows.

In that case, they literally can choose the make-up of families.

But... perfect families aren't very exciting to watch, so terrible parents who abuse, neglect and attempt to murder their children are unusually common on TV screens.

In some cases *cough* Game of Thrones *cough* it's actually harder to find a good example of parenting than it is to find one willing to sacrifice their own child/ren in the name of power.

That's rough.

So, to uh... do whatever the opposite of 'paying tribute' is, we've ranked 10 of the TV parents we would absolutely not want to feel obliged to visit on holidays and birthdays.

10. Julie Cooper, The O.C.

Julie Cooper spent her time drinking, partying and hooking up with her daughter's high-school ex-boyfriend, so naturally she was far too busy to check up on whatever attention seeking cry for help Marissa was up to.

Image: Giphy.