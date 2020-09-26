We're suckers for a good foundation. Love the stuff. But sometimes, it's just too much — especially when the weather warms up.

There are days when you just want to ditch the heavy coverage, give your skin some R&R (she's tired), use a wee swipe of something to hide redness or a couple of spots, and be on your gorgeous way. And we geddit.

For days like these, you need some alternatives. But where does one start? So many brands! So many products! So much hype!

To help you get on the right track, we've asked 17 women for their favourite user-friendly, timesaving, skin-perfecting formulas — from tinted moisturisers to BB creams and CC creams. And friends, they have DELIVERED.

Get ready to let that skin have a breather, friend.

"Good coverage, long-lasting and makes my skin feel nice." — Alana.

"I have never had so many people come up to me and tell me how good my skin looks! When I wear this, I use it sparingly (one pump only)." — Rebecca.

"I love the coverage and the fact that it doesn't feel heavy on my face. I prefer the less-is-more option, but I still like to have a 'face' for work etc." — Alexandra.

IT Cosmetics CC Cream Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40





"Been loving this one — it gives a nice glow and provides good coverage for a BB cream. It's not oily or greasy either." — Caitlin.

"I struggled for so long to find a nice formula that comes in a shade pale enough for my skin and this one is perfect." — Shelby.

La Roche-Posay Uvidea XL BB Cream





"I'm trying to wear less makeup due to mask-wearing in Melbourne and I recently brought ASAP CC Cream because I was breaking out with others. So far so good!" — Cherie.

ASAP CC Cream SPF15





"I love my Payot CC Cream! It's lightweight, but can get a bit oily by 5pm - so wouldn't recommend it if you have oily skin." — Storm.

Payot Creme No2 CC Creme





"This provides the perfect coverage, a nice glow and is super affordable." — Laura.

Chi Chi Super CC Cream





"It’s a bit spendy but I loooove the Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturiser. It’s lightweight (doesn’t feel like you have anything on), buildable and has a nice dewy finish. You only need a small amount, too." — Sarah.

Chantecaille Just Skin





"It’s more coverage than a tinted moisturiser, but less than foundation and adjusts perfectly to your skin. It’s the best!" — Victoria.

Victoria Curtis Naked Glow Cc Cream





"NARS Tinted Moisturiser forever and ever. Lightweight, but just enough coverage. I don't use foundation anymore because of it!" — Lauren.

"I am obsessed with this product! It's actually the most beautiful coverage ever!" — Angelique.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser





"I’m loving Kosas Tinted Face Oil! I love the texture; it's an oil as opposed to a moisturiser or cream. It's cruelty-free, too!" — Kate.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil





"It's so easy to apply that I sometimes joke that 'it applies itself'. It also has SPF 15 and provides similar coverage to a light-coverage foundation, but is way easier to apply." — Isobel.

Sisley Phyto Hydra Teint Beautifying Tinted Moisturiser





"I’ve recently been using invisible zinc daywear and I can’t fault it! It comes in light and medium. I love the colour and the fact that it’s 30+." — Amy.

Invisible Zinc Tinted Daywear SPF 30+





"It’s a spendy, but it’s gorgeous! It's SPF50, packed with do-good skincare ingredients and looks really healthy on the skin. If you’re on the oily side, you may need to blot, but it’s lovely!" — Isabelle.

Rationale Beautiful Skin Superfluid





"It's SPF 30+ and comes in multiple shades (I opt for different shades when I wear fake tan). It's one of the only BB creams that doesn’t dry out my skin because it's packed with hyaluronic acid, too." — Isabella.

Skin Physics Foundation No More BB Cream

