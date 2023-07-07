News
Search

rogue

A list of the best Threads we've seen so far.

Wow. 

Just as I was getting confident in my Twitter presence, Threads have swooped in overnight and stolen the show. 

The Metabase Twitter-rival app is Gen-Z's and millennials' latest software addiction. Connected to your Instagram, Threads gives big influencers an unfair advantage by allowing people to opt in to follow the same people they already follow on IG. 

The rest of us losers? We have to rely on our wit and suppressed dark humour to make it big on the new platform. Don't worry though, after spending 8 hours in one day on the platform (I'm fine) I've found the best Threads that have been threaded (?) so far... And yes, of course, I've included my own. This is all I have going for me. 

Thread lightly!   


 


Watch: Our favourite #NoWomanEver tweets. Post continues after video.




 









Feature image: Threads/Mamamia.

Tags: rogue , entertainment

