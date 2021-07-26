The 5 best books for professional and personal growth.

Some people spend thousands on therapy.

I spend tens of dollars on self-help books.

And sometimes, it's close enough.

If you're anything like me, you'll know that magical feeling of finding a piece of self-affirming wisdom buried not-so-deep in a personal development book.

And if you don't... Well, you came to the right place.

I consider myself a seasoned self-help book expert, the reason being: they're extremely satisfying.

So, I thought I'd put together a list of my five best books for professional and personal growth that you need to add to your library ASAP.

From the power of proper nutrition to building strong habits, here are a few of my favourites to add to your ever-growing pile.

Atomic Habits, James Clear

Image: Supplied.

Atomic Habits is the bread and butter of self-help and professional development.

If you haven't heard of it yet (where have you been?), Atomic Habits gives practical tips on how to overcome a lack of motivation and willpower, design an environment for success and make time for new habits.

Interspersed are inspiring true stories of athletes, artists, leaders, comedians and doctors who have used the science of small habits to optimise their productivity and lifestyle.

Read it if: You're looking to implement new habits in your daily routine.

Can confirm: it will work.

Fiber Fueled, Will Bulsiewicz

Image: Supplied.

If you're looking to understand how important plant-based food is for your holistic health, Fiber Fuelled is the book for you.

Will Bulsiewicz (or as the internet calls him: Dr B) is an actual certified gastroenterologist, and shares all the facts, stats and clinical research findings you need in a book about gut health, in a way that is actually... fun.

I liked that this book also includes a 28-day jump-start program, weekly shopping lists, and over 65 plant-fuelled recipes, along with essential advice on food sensitivities. Plenty to take away and implement.

You'll learn that more than anything, taking care of your gut will boost metabolism, balance hormones, and tame the inflammation that causes a host of diseases.

Read it if: You'd like to learn about the power of plant-based foods for your gut.

Think Again, Adam Grant

Image: Supplied.

Think Again explores the power of adapting and changing your mindset.

The author, Adam Grant, is a psychology writer and in this book, talks about how intelligence is typically understood as our ability to think and learn. But in the world and pace we're living in, the author tells us how it might matter more that we can rethink and unlearn.

Split into three parts, section one explores why we struggle to "think again", section two discusses how we can help others to do this using argument literacy, and section three looks at how schools, businesses and governments fall short at encouraging us to rethink and recalibrate.

Think Again helped me realise that not knowing all of life's answers probably means you're on the right track.

Read it if: You're looking to embrace doubt and unknowing as a superpower.

The Resilience Project, Hugh Van Cuylenburg

Image: Supplied.

The Resilience Project is written by Australian author, Hugh Van Cuylenburg, and explores the power of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness to live a happier life.

This book single-handedly changed my perspective on how to be happy... like, completely.

With plenty of anecdotes weaved throughout, Cuylenburg shares the life lessons he's learnt through working as a teacher in both India and Australia, living with a sister experiencing Anorexia Nervosa and working as a motivational speaker in The Resilience Project.

Read it if: You want to embrace a happier life for yourself.

Breath, James Nestor

Image: Supplied.

James Nestor's Breath is, as you might imagine, all about how to breathe correctly.

Now, I love single-subject books.

And Breath is the perfect example of a book that gives all the history, facts, stats and anecdotes that you need to learn everything about one *very important* subject.

Coming in at 214 pages (with an additional 12 pages filled with breathing exercises), it's a quick read that will leave you feeling like a breathing expert.

I've never been so conscious of an automatic process my body takes care of on its own and I've never felt better.

Read it if: Well, you want to breathe (and think) better.

Find them all online or at your local bookstore.

Feature Image: Supplied.