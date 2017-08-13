A love of books starts early and picture books are the perfect introduction to a magical world of words.

But while simple stories can be entrancing for young kids, when you’re a parent rereading the same book for the 675th time, things aren’t so entertaining.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best picture books both new and old. After all, if you’re going to have to read it a million times, you may as well make it a good one.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Bearing remarkable similarities to most of us eating Christmas Dinner, this colourful classic tells the tale of a – you guessed it – very hungry caterpillar who’s gourmet endeavours provide a lesson in colours and counting. Want to spice it up? Try the grown up parody version The Very Hungover Caterpillar which every parent can relate to.

I Don't Want Curly Hair! by Lauren Ellen Anderson

With gorgeous illustrations and a hint of Dr Seuss' bouncy writing, this story of out of control curls and eventual self acceptance is funny and heartwarming.

Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

A childhood favourite for so many, this one just doesn't get old.

The Princess and The Pea by Lauren Child

You'll know Child for the Charlie and Lola series but her re-imagining of the the classic fairy tale is a must-read, illustrated with beautiful images of a miniature dolls' house by photographer Polly Borland.

Five Minutes Peace by Jilly Murphy

All Mrs Large wants is five minutes piece. Will she get it? An almost too relatable story every parent will shake their head at (in a good way).

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

Approaching its 20 year anniversary, The Gruffalo is a modern classic and a children's library essential - not to mention incredibly catchy!

Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas by Aaron Blabey

Can a piranha eat a banana? Brian thinks so but the other piranhas don't quite agree. Funny and cheeky, this will go down well with kids and kids at heart.

Green Eggs and Ham by Dr Seuss

Created because Seuss accepted a bet that he couldn't write a story using only 50 words, Green Eggs and Ham is goofy, repetitive and a damn fun read.

Lost and Found by Oliver Jeffers

Like all Jeffers' books, the illustrations are beautiful. Ideal for readers three to five years old, Lost and Found is the story of a boy who finds a penguin on his doorstop. Is he lost or found?

Diary of a Wombat by Jackie French

An Aussie cult favourite and for good reason. French's book has also been turned into a stage show if you or a little friend can't get enough.

Did your favourite picture book make the cut? What would you add to the list?