They smell amazing and look even better displayed on your bedroom shelf – yep, perfumes really are the gift that keeps on giving. The only problem? Not knowing where on earth to start.

That’s where we come in. We’ve put our noses and wrists to the test to round up the 16 best perfumes to treat others (or yourself!) with this Christmas.

1. Eternity Now

27 years after the original, Calvin Klein have given one of their most iconic fragrances an update with the recent release of Eternity Now for men and women.

It’s the perfect combination of fruity and floral, with notes of nectarine, lychee and peach blossoms and a base of soft cashmere. Calvin Klein Eternity Now Women 100ml set, $89.

2. Coco Mademoiselle

Beautifully light and feminine, Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle is a favourite for its oriental floral notes of jasmine-rose - and iconic bottle, obviously. Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml, $159.

3. Do Son.

Ideal for someone who likes their fragrance a little more unique and boutique, Diptyque's Do Son is a truly poetic fragrance and much more complex than your average floral perfume.

Described as "The glorious floral scent of the tuberose, reminiscent of the fresh flower on a hot summers night," Mamamia's Candice says she always gets complimented on the woody scent. Diptyque Do Son, $169.

4. Decadence

The name says it all - if you're looking for a luxury treat this Christmas, look no further than Marc Jacobs Decadence.

A sensual and woody fragrance, expect top notes of Italian plum and saffron and base notes of papyrus woods and liquid amber. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a gold chain you can use to carry around with you? Marc Jacobs Decadence, $190.

5. Flowerbomb

An enduring favourite, Flowerbomb does what it says on the bottle - an explosion of beautiful floral scents including freesia, centifolia rose, osmanthus and sambac jasmine and a background of patchouli. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb 50ml set, $149.

6. Be Beautiful

It's probably not one of the first that springs to mind, but Jessica Mauboy's new fragrance Be Beautiful is a great gift option. It's inspired by the singer's childhood in Darwin, with the smell of rain and freshness brought together to create a sensual scent. Jessica Mauboy Be Beautiful, $29.

7. Modern Muse

A confident mix of delicate florals and sensual woody notes, Estee Lauder Modern Muse is a classic fragrance that appeals to many with notes of mandarin, honeysuckle nectar, petals, jasmine sambac, China absolute, tuberose, lily, patchouli, amber wood, suede musk and Madagascar vanilla. Phew! Estee Lauder Modern Muse, $85.

