2015: The year Netflix killed Christmas.

It was the night before Christmas and all the through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. Everyone was watching Netflix, duh.

Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of people, for some it is synonymous with family, food and general festiveness, for others- an unholy amount of booze and too many mince tarts…

Whatever Christmas means to you, whether tiny paper hats, terrible Christmas cracker jokes or avoiding uncomfortable conversations with relatives, you know what tops all of it? Netflix.

If you don’t already have the world’s most popular on demand streaming service, you should probably ask for it for Chrissy and then you’d best cancel all your plans and catch up on some quality programming (not to mention a whole lot of films).

Right after you order yourself this jumper:

There’s SO MUCH television to watch, honestly you don’t even have time for Christmas this year.

Our current favourites include:

Master of None, Jessica Jones, Black Mirror, Utopia and Jane the Virgin.

Then there’s all the stuff you mightn’t have had time for throughout the year:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wet Hot American Summer and Orange is the New Black, Downton Abbey, Suits or House of Cards, Grace and Frankie… to name just a few.

And what about some gritty crime dramas with strong female leads for the holiday season?

Forget the turkey, you should binge on The Killing or The Fall instead.

Plus there’s all your old favourites:

Freaks and Geeks, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, X -Files, Gilmore Girls, Buffy and Absolutely Fabulous.

Don’t fight it. ‘Tis the season to update your list, grab your doona and watch TV. Call your mum, Christmas is cancelled.

Honestly she’ll understand. Just lend her your Netflix password.