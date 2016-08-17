The 2016 Rio Olympics has been an emotional roller coaster that – I think we can all agree – we were in no way prepared for.

As I sat there, a few nights in, watching the synchronised diving with my sister, I exclaimed “I CAN’T HANDLE HOW MUCH I LOVE THE OLYMPICS. HOW CAN ONE THING BE SO MUCH FUN?”

And more than a week later, I firmly stand by my outburst.

But on top of being unbelievably exciting and entertaining, the Rio Olympics has given us all of the feelings. In a world where 40 million people are displaced by war, where terror attacks have become a customary part of the news cycle, and where hate, violence, poverty and climate change seem to be an inevitable and terrifying feature of our futures, the Rio Olympics might just be what we all needed.

1. The introduction of the Refugee Olympic Team, and the incredible athletes within it.

The image of Ibrahim Al-Hussein, a Syrian refugee, carrying the Olympic flame through the Eleonas refugee and migrant camp as part of the 2016 torch relay, was a powerful and symbolic act performed upon the world stage.

The team was introduced by the United Nations Refugee Agency as an effort “to show solidarity with the world’s refugees”.



The Refugee Olympic Team at the Opening Ceremony. Image via Getty.

Before the Olympics even began, we heard the story of 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, who fled war torn Syria by boat less than a year ago. When the motor of the boat stopped working, Mardini and her sister, both strong swimmers, pushed the boat for over three hours until they reached Lesbos.

2. The brotherhood between nations in conflict.

Russia and the Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since 2014.

But that meant nothing to Russia's Davit Chakvetadze and the Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk, who competed in the final of the men's 85kg Greco Roman wrestling.

A Ukrainian official said "The war is between politicians. The people, we are friends."

Chakvetadze insisted "Politics should not be mixed with sport" before embracing his competitor in an act of incredible brotherhood.

3. Two Olympic runners epitomised the Olympic spirit.

New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin tripped during the women's 5000 metre heat, clipping USA's Abbey D'Agostino in the process. As a result, they both fell to the ground.

D'Agostino was the first to her feet, but instead of running ahead, she placed a hand on Hamblin's shoulder and said "Get up, get up, we have to finish this."

When D'Agostino fell only moments later, Hamblin helped her up, and waited before setting off again.

Hamblin said upon finishing the race, “I’m so impressed and inspired that she did that. I’ve never met her before. Like, I’ve never met this girl before. And isn’t that just so amazing? That’s an amazing moment."

4. All the Olympians who kissed their kids after a win.

After Australia won the Rugby Sevens (another incredible moment, obviously), Nicole Beck celebrated with her three-year-old daughter Sophie.

Nicole Beck with her daughter Sophie. Image via Getty. After winning his 21st gold medal, Michael Phelps ran over to kiss his 12-week-old baby , Boomer.

5. German twins cross the finish line of the women's marathon holding hands.

Lisa and Anna Hahner shared a once-in-a-lifetime moment, crossing the finish line of the 42km marathon hand in hand.

The twins did not run their best time, coming in 81st and 82nd place. But they describe the moment of finishing an Olympic race together as one of their "greatest sporting moments".

6. Simone Manuel became the first black woman to win a swimming event at the Olympics.

Simone Manuel, USA, won a gold medal 100m freestyle, making her the first black woman to ever win an Olympic medal in an individual swimming event.

Manuel said "...it means a lot. I mean, this medal’s not just for me, it’s for a whole bunch of people who have come before me and have been an inspiration to me… and for all the people after me who believe they can’t do it. And I just want to be an inspiration to others that you can do it.”

What an absolute legend.

7. Fu. Just Fu.

Everyone has fallen in love with Fu Yuanhui, the hilarious Chinese swimmer who discovered during a post swim interview that she had won a bronze medal.