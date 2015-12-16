Image: Supplied.

I needed a long-lasting, non-greasy, quick-drying moisturiser for summer. Not picky, am I? But if you, like me, have constantly dry skin in the summer and don’t have time to wait around for a lotion to dry then you’ll know what I mean.

So I did some extensive investigating and I have found solutions – no matter your budget. Think of me as the Miss Marple of the moisturiser world.

1. Sanctuary 4 Day Moisture Body Oil Spray.

This comes in a really handy spray bottle – so you don’t have to worry about it leaking everywhere if you need to travel. It smells delicious and provides full coverage moisture – for up to four days. It dries very quickly so you can spray and go. Plus, it contains olive oil and vitamin E to boost your skin’s moisture. You just need to be sure to shake it before spraying.

$12.99 for 125mL and you can find it here.

2. Dove Essential Nourishment Body Milk.

This body milk works deep down in your skin and provides hydration that lasts. It dries fast and spreads on your skin easily - but is still thick enough that you get really good coverage minus the grease (I don't like moisturisers that are too thin and nothing-ey-like.)

The only problem I have with this product is that I wish it came in a bigger bottle because I use it too quickly. It's that good.

$8.49 for 400mL and you can buy it here.

3. Kiehl's Creme de Corps.

It's recommended that you apply this after your shower but I say slather it on anytime because it really is that luxurious and will leave you feeling a million dollars. (Are face mists worth it when it comes to hydration? Brittany finds out. Post continues after video.)

It contains beta-carotene (a naturally derived antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften the skin and sesame oil, which absorbs easily and softens the skin.

$30 for 125mL, find it here.

4. Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Soufflé Body Creme

If you wanna love yourself sick this is your go-to. This stuff is heaven in a bottle. It smells like heaven. I could eat myself after putting this on. And I feel so smooth. It's a silky, smooth creme that is also light.

$65 for 340g buy it here.

5. Clarins Satin Smooth Body Lotion

There is no time to have wait for dressing with this glowy lotion. It sinks into your skin and leaves it feeling silky soft. It contains Katafray extract and Peach tree milk which mean great things for your hydration. The scent is delicious too. Winner.

$55.00 for 200ml, find it here.

6 & 7. QV Shower Milk and Skin Lotion.

QV Shower Milk is perfect for using in the shower, so you can jump straight out and get dressed with zero dry time.

$11.20 for 250mL and you can get your hands on it here.

For extra hydration, or if you are running out the door without time to have a shower, then QV Skin Lotion is a brilliant prod to use. It's light, soothing and is suitable for all sensitive skin types. Plus it is non-greasy.

$19.99 for 1L. Find it here.

8. Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream

This is not only a moisturiser but a gentle exfoliator too. It contains botanical extracts and essential oils to moisturise and soften. And it also contains lemongrass, which provides a fresh, summery, natural scent.

$69.00 for 473mL, find it here.

9. Clinique deep comfort body lotion.

I am very much in love with this lotion. It absorbs very quickly and leaves your skin feeling soft - not clammy and gross. It contains shea butter, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera Gel to soften and protect your skin.

$52 for 400mL and you can find it here.

10. Natio Ageless Daily Protection Moisturiser SPF 30+.

This daily protection moisturiser has SPF 30+, and will help shielded your skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays, while helping to prevent fine lines and pigmentation. It's also enriched with organic rosehip oil, lavender and lemon to leave your skin feeling deeply hydrated.

$18.95 for 75g. Buy it here.

