Since when did a wedding speech become a public roasting?

Earlier this month, a British man named Thom stood in front of a marquee full of wedding guests, with a Manchester City scarf around his neck, and began his best man speech.

He likely didn’t expect that in a matter of weeks, the walls of that small room would burst open – welcoming an audience of more than 300,000 people all over the world, courtesy of YouTube.

The four-minute speech begins with Thom ‘characterising’ his best friend Danny: “Anyone that’s lived with Danny knows what he’s like on a full load, and when he travels with work.”

You can hear a woman in the background mutter, “Uh oh”.

You can watch the video in full here…

A few seconds later, he says, “So I called PornHub”. For anyone who isn’t familiar with the site, it’s the biggest pornographic distributor on the planet.

A different woman – perhaps an aunt or grandmother – says loudly, “What the f*ck is going on?”

He then directs the audience to a video, where a woman named Aria wearing a PornHub t-shirt says, “Danny, your stamina and loyalty is very much appreciated”.

“All the girls are gutted to hear that you’re getting married,” she says, sharing images of popular porn stars.

Embarrassing photographs of Danny are plastered throughout the video, with words like ‘Creampie’ superimposed over the top. Aria then presents a map, sharing with guests all the places Danny has accessed the website across the world.

Thom told Refinery29, “My friend’s face as it was being introduced and played was priceless. They both saw it for what is was, very good-natured humour at his expense.”

